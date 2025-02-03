Magic's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on Luka-AD Trade: 'I Was Very Shocked'
When the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers agreed Saturday night to swap superstars Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis, the NBA world was taken aback at one of the most monumental trades ever completed in the league's history.
Count Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope among that bunch.
"I was very shocked," the 12-year veteran said Monday at the team's morning shootaround. Orlando is in San Francisco for its only visit to the Chase Center, tipping off Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET on Monday night.
"In my mind, in my opinion, I thought Luka was going to be the next Dirk (Nowitzki) as far as spending 20 years in Dallas, and I thought LA would never get rid of AD," said Caldwell-Pope with a laugh.
Caldwell-Pope and Davis have a history together. Teammates together on the Lakers for three seasons, they won the 2020 NBA Finals after the season's resumption from the COVID-19 pandemic-caused season stoppage.
It's one of two rings the Magic's free agent signing from this past July possesses – the other coming with the Denver Nuggets in 2022-23.
Caldwell-Pope said he chatted with Davis via phone to wish him well on his next stop. The Mavericks will be the third different team the former 2012 No. 1 overall pick has played for in his career (Los Angeles, New Orleans.)
"I talked to AD last night and congratulated him, so I feel like he's excited," Caldwell-Pope said. "I'm looking forward to seeing how that works out."
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- HOW RECENT FOX, LUKA TRADES AFFECT MAGIC'S TRADE DEADLINE OUTLOOK: Has the changing landscape at the trade deadline affected Orlando's plans? CLICK HERE
- TRADE DEADLINE PRIMER: Laying out Orlando's situation as Thursday's deadline looms. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC STICKING WITH BANCHERO THROUGH GROWING PAINS: Paolo Banchero is struggling to rediscover his rhythm, but the Orlando Magic have his back during the process. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC SEARCHING IN MIRROR FOR IDENTITY: After getting "punked" Thursday night in Utah, Orlando is looking to be the aggressor again. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.