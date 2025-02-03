How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors: Monday, February 3
The Orlando Magic's five-game West Coast road trip carries on Monday evening as they meet the Golden State Warriors for the first time this season. Tipoff from the Chase Center, home of 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend, is set for 10 p.m. ET.
Orlando is skidding as of late, having lost eight of its last nine contests and 10 of its last 12. The Magic have lost three straight to Miami, Portland and Utah before arriving in the Bay with hopes of turning the tides.
Golden State won 12 of its first 15 games this season, but sits at 24-24 entering the season's first matchup with the Magic.
How to Watch Magic at Warriors
Who: Orlando Magic (24-26, 8th in East) at Golden State Warriors (24-24, 11th in West)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Monday, February 3, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. local
Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game, Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Point Spread: Golden State -3
Last Meeting: Golden State 101, Orlando 93
Game Notes
- Magic lost both meetings with Warriors last season, but have won three of last five matchups
- Orlando has lost 10 of last 11 at Golden State
- Cory Joseph played in 26 games with the Warriors last season
- Jamahl Mosley and Steve Kerr each worked with USA Basketball this past summer
Injury Report
Who's in and out for Orlando and Golden State Monday?
Leading Scorers
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 25.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 45.9 FG%, 31.1 3PT%
- Paolo Banchero: 22.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 42.3 FG%, 30.7 3PT%
- Jalen Suggs (questionable): 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 41.0 FG%, 31.4 3PT%
- Goga Bitadze: 9.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 62.6 FG%
Golden State Warriors
- Stephen Curry: 22.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 44.0 FG%, 40.2 3PT%
- Andrew Wiggins: 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 44.3 FG%, 38.3 3PT%
- Buddy Hield: 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 41.3 FG%, 36.8 3PT%
- Dennis Schroder: 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 37.1 FG%, 30.4 3PT%
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 127-169 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Steve Kerr, Golden State Warriors: Kerr has led four title-winning teams during his 10 complete seasons with Golden State, this being his 11th year manning the Dubs' sideline. The 2015-16 Coach of the Year was named one of the 15 greatest coaches in league history in 2021-22. Kerr enjoyed a 15-year playing career that spanned six teams, where he won five more titles. He also served as an executive in the Phoenix Suns' front office for three seasons at the end of the 2000's. With a record of 543-298, he has a career .646 winning percentage as a coach.
