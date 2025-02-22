Magic Let an Important One Get Away, Lose to Grizzlies 105-104
ORLANDO, Fla. — When the Memphis Grizzlies' Santi Aldama missed both free throws with 10.1 seconds left Friday night, the Orlando Magic had a shot.
Coach Jamahl Mosley motioned for no timeout and opted to push the pace. But Paolo Banchero ran into defensive traffic in the lane and his last-second look had no chance.
In the first game of a critical seven-game homestand, the Magic failed to score in the final 2 minutes 38 seconds and lost to the Grizzlies, 105-104.
The disappointing result dropped the Magic to 28-30. They remain in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of the Miami Heat.
Franz Wagner's 25 points led Magic scorers, but he committed two turnovers in the scoreless stretch to end the game. Banchero had 21 points but made only five of his 21 field goal attempts.
Cole Anthony, starting for the injured Jalen Suggs, contributed 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Wendell Carter notched his eighth double-double this year with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
The Magic collectively shot 40.9 percent from the field and made 9-of-31 threes after a 0-for-8 start.
Season-long struggles with free throws stood out Friday. The Magic missed 10.
For the year, Orlando shoots just 76.2 percent from the line — fifth-worst in the league. In the past two games, Banchero had 29 free throws by himself. He made 21.
Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant scored 23 points to lead a group of five double-digit scorers.
The Grizzlies entered the night as the NBA's highest-scoring offense (123.1 points/game) while playing at the league's quickest pace (104.49 possessions/game).
The Magic are their opposites, scoring the fewest points per game (104.2) and operating at the NBA's second-slowest pace (96.67 possessions/game).
Both coaches spoke pregame of the significance of establishing their desired pace. The struggle to do so made for an all-night tug-of-war.
Memphis did so successfully in the first 12 minutes, but Orlando dragged them into the mud in the second 12. The two teams went into halftime tied at 53.
Orlando opened the second half on a 23-4 run, at one point leading by 19. Memphis finished the bipolar quarter on a 23-7 run.
The Magic built a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter and couldn't hold it, scoring one point in the last 4:38. The game's final throes were a microcosm of the season: three good looks and three misfires before Banchero's last chance.
Suggs missed an 11th straight game with a left quad contusion. Reserve forward Jonathan Isaac was a game-day scratch with an illness.
The Magic host the Washington Wizards at the Kia Center on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m.
