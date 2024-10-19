Orlando Magic Converts Mac McClung to Two-Way Contract, Waives Four Players
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic have signed guard Mac McClung to a two-way contract, the team announced on Saturday.
McClung, who appeared in two of the Magic's three preseason games, was on a partially guaranteed contract signed in September. He played 15 minutes and scored eight points in his two showings with the Magic during this preseason.
In addition, Orlando waived guard/forward Jarrett Culver, guard Alex Morales, forward Jalen Slawson and guard Ethan Thompson – all of whom were also on Exhibit 10 contracts with McClung this during training camp. The Magic had until 5 p.m. ET Saturday to waive players on non-guaranteed deals without incurring a per day cap hit.
Morales, Culver, Slawson and Thompson are likely to be heading to Orlando's G League affiliate, Osceola, a league source told Magic on SI.
With McClung and guard Trevelin Queen on two-ways, Orlando will enter the regular season with one open two-way contract slot.
The Magic tipoff its regular season versus the Heat in Miami on October 23.
McClung, who stands 6-2 and 185 pounds, was the NBA G League's MVP in 2024 with Orlando's affiliate Osceola. In 86 career G League games, McClung has averaged 21.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 32 minutes a game. He's a two-time NBA Dunk Contest Champion, and has appeared in four career NBA games.
In those four NBA games spanning three teams, McClung has averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 16.3 minutes a game.
McClung, who was undrafted by any NBA franchise after three collegiate seasons at Texas Tech and Georgetown, is 25 years old. He's eligible for a two-way contract due to not having four years of experience in the league.
The 2024-25 season will be his third in the league. McClung last appeared in an NBA regular season game in the 2022-23 season with the Philadelphia 76ers.
