'All Glory to God': Mac McClung, Magic Teammates React to Him Signing Two-Way Deal
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic converted guard Mac McClung's Exhibit 10 contract into a two-way deal on Saturday, securing the 2024 NBA G League MVP with Osceola another chance to play in the NBA this upcoming season.
Upon the news, which was first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania and later confirmed by the team, McClung took to social media to celebrate the accomplishment.
"All glory to God!" McClung wrote on Twitter, adding a green heart to the post.
"The dream is the journey!" he added on Instagram.
McClung, 25 years old, 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, has appeared in four NBA games and 86 career G League games. He's not appeared in an NBA regular season game since the 2022-23 season with the Philadelphia 76ers.
With his two-way contract, the guard knows he'll come out of training camp with a solidified spot in Orlando's franchise.
Some of his teammates were eager to congratulate McClung on his achievement, with fourth-year guard Jalen Suggs, fifth-year guard Cole Anthony and fellow two-way guard Trevelin Queen all posting to celebrate with McClung on their Instagram stories.
McClung, like Queen, will go between the NBA and G League on his two-way deal during the 2024-25 season, but is limited to 50 NBA games.
