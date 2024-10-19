'So Much Love': Magic's Preseason Finale Hints at Home Court Advantage This Year
ORLANDO, Fla. – Driving into the arena for the first home game of his third season, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero couldn't help but notice something different about the energy surrounding the Kia Center.
"The first thing I said when I walked in the building was I saw a lot of fans outside for it to be a preseason game," Banchero said.
It had been 168 days since the Orlando Magic faithful had the opportunity to cheer their home team on, a period that lasted seven more days because of a cancelation due to Hurricane Milton last week. But with picturesque weather setting the scene outside the building, the crowd gathered inside was ready to come alive early and often during the Magic's preseason finale.
Yes, preseason.
"I was happy waking up knowing that we got to play in here today," guard Jalen Suggs said.
Ever since the Magic's gradual growth toward success started with this young core that now leads Orlando, fan support has followed. Orlando rose from 24th in home attendance in 2021-22 to 17th in 2022-23, then it jumped again to 12th during last year – which included a trip back to the playoffs.
Now, the Magic's improving home atmosphere reflects the play taking place on the court. It excites Orlando to keep giving the fans spurring on their success something to cheer for.
"This place has been home for four years," Suggs said. "I say it a lot, and I laugh when I say it, but it's the truth. This has been the crib. So to come out here today and just receive all the love, see the joy on everybody's faces... it's just super dope getting back here and seeing those people again."
Midway through the first quarter, Suggs peeled off a Wendell Carter Jr. screen and attacked toward the rim, dancing carefully around the bigger body of Andre Drummond for a reverse layup. As the shot fell and he sprinted back to position himself for his usual point-of-attack defense, a smile washed over his face as he looked to the fans sitting courtside.
It's moments like those that make it all that much sweeter for the fourth-year guard, when he can recognize faces in the crowd and around the building, then laugh and conversate with them throughout the evening.
"The type of environment that this is, man. The team, we create such a family environment that [the fans] are just as much a part of it," Suggs said. "Haven't heard them boo, they don't give us crap. They support us in our bad times and are the first to celebrate our good moments, so I mean, how can you not give you all and be happy when you see them?"
He wasn't alone in feeling the love. Rookie Tristan da Silva played in his first home game of his career Friday night. Nevermind the 'unofficial' tag that accommodates preseason games – da Silva felt the adoration right away.
"So much love. So much love," rookie Tristan da Silva said, recounting his thoughts after his first Magic home game.
His new home took on parts of his old one, as da Silva recalled hearing Portugese and German chants for him throughout the night. Coming in, the Magic's 18th pick wasn't exactly sure what to expect from a preseason game. Like most other things for rookies in the NBA, he was aware the only way he'd fully grasp what the Kia Center's environment could be like was to experience it.
Now given a taste of what's to come, he's eager for the next opportunity to experience it again.
"The city loves this team," da Silva said. "I hope we're gonna... give back to them. It just makes it really exciting to come out here and play, and [I] look forward to that next game. Yeah, trying to give that love back."
As Jett Howard said at the postgame dais, Orlando knows that the energy surrounding the team is a rising tide that will only multiply as he and his team build off the foundation laid in years prior. It works like a chain reaction – the more fans show up and bring the energy, the more they feel it. The more they feel it, the better they perform.
With at least 41 more games in the building still to come, the Magic believe there's even more in store as the results start to count next week.
"I just really appreciate the fans always showing out, and it's gonna be a great year," Banchero said. "I hope they're ready to bring the energy and support us."
