Everything Jeff Weltman and Jamahl Mosley Said at Orlando Magic Media Day
ORLANDO –– The Orlando Magic tipped off its 2024-25 NBA season with its annual media day on Monday.
All 15 rostered players, plus two-way signee Trevelin Queen, spoke to reporters, as well as Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman and head coach Jamahl Mosley.
Here's everything Weltman and Mosley said during their availabilities, plus video to go with it:
Jeff Weltman
WATCH: Jeff Weltman's 2024 Media Day Availability
On the excitement to see the team come together on the floor...
JW: "Well, we're not alone. I think every team in this time of year is excited about the progression of their team. Teams are in different places, but obviously, we're hoping to build on what we've started to put on the floor. A lot of our guys have been really attached this summer, and they've had good summers we believe. So yeah, it's a super exciting time. First day of training camp is tomorrow, super exciting."
On setting expectations for a season like this...
JW: "It's a great question, because we've gone from 22 to 34 to 47 [wins] – not once have we set expectations or a goal for a win total. So our goals are more, kind of, bigger picture: how we put our players in the best position to continue to develop the right way, play with one another. And I think obviously making the playoffs last year is gonna add something. But how does that manifest itself? It remains to be seen, you know. We'll see what messages were internalized from the playoff series, and some of that stuff is going to show up at different times with different guys. So for me, the goal is just to get better just like we have done in the last couple of years."
On what he hopes the team learned from competing at a higher level...
JW: "You know, it's one playoff series. So with that, you know, I think the cliche answer is you learn the value of a possession and stuff like that. I think that a lot of the stuff that we need to do to get better as a team is stuff that is more associated with veteran players. We need to turn the ball over less, we need to foul less. We need to recognize windows in games. And I think that the beauty of the playoffs is just it compresses all of that, and it crystalizes it. Then, the way that we lost, it's something that I know our guys have thought about every single day of the summer. So it's going to make them hungry, and it's going to give them a greater awareness.
"Now how does that show up day one? How does that show up throughout the season? We'll see. It's only the first time that we've been in the playoffs with this group. So it remains to be seen how it shows up. But it's going to show up. It's in them now. So we'll see."
On how much he's gathered over the last couple years about why the team has grown...
JW: "Yeah, all credit to them. I think those questions are – I know you guys are gonna, you know, speak to all of them today. I think those are all individual paths that they're on and journeys. What we try to do is facilitate that and bring it together so that they lift each other up as a team. I think when you go from those win totals year to year with the same group, obviously, they're figuring something out. Some of it is physical maturity, some of it is just slowing down a little bit, and a lot of it is, kind of, less is more sometimes. Not having to prove everything on every possession. And it gets to recognizing those windows within games. The last couple minutes of a quarter you've got to approach differently than the first 10 minutes. There are these little windows, every game is different. The veteran players are attuned to feeling those things. I think our guys are starting to make progress there."
On the value placed in continuity this offseason...
JW: "Well you guys know we value that greatly. But I've said it before, it only matters if you feel like you can be successful with the existing group. There's no sense in keeping a group together that you don't feel like you can win with. These guys, we've given them the opportunity and they've shown that we can win with them. So why wouldn't we keep them together? They have an amazing relationship with each other You can't predict chemistry. You can just bring good people in and hope that they develop it themselves. These guys, that takes work on their part, and they've really put a lot of time into that. They believe in one another. They enjoy one another. And I think they're getting to the point now where they can even criticize one another. That's one of the next steps. So that continuity matters greatly, especially if you're kind of building the way that we are."
On why the coaching staff and organization has had success with player development...
JW: "That's a great question. I'd say how much time do you got? I can go on and on. I mean, I can tell you that it starts with the work ethic and the care factor of our players and our coaches. It starts there. Organizationally, we've dedicated a lot of time and energy and resources, even infrastructure, like the way that we've set up communication streams and a lot of our org charts, to facilitate player development. We want each one of our guys to feel he's here for a reason. His progress is being marked and measured, and he's being updated with how he's doing in different areas. It's something that we spend a lot of time on, and I think it's one of the reasons that these guys enjoy being part of the Magic organization.
"They know that we try to create a slot for them and develop their game. And the most important part is to develop their game within how it affects our winning."
On how much Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's background will help the team...
JW: "I hope it helps a lot. Obviously he hasn't played a game yet, so it remains to be seen how all of the plans play out. But I know one thing man, he's about all the right stuff. He's a winning player, a winning person, and he's already demonstrated through just his interactions and work this summer what he's about. He's not the kind of guy to come in and be heavy-handed and say, let me show you this. No, no, no, he's about the work. He's about every single time they go up and down, he's blowing up pick and rolls. He's trying to fight over screens. It doesn't matter what time of year it is, it doesn't matter what the setting is. It's what his DNA is. It's what he's about. And, you know, this is a guy that was a significant free agent signing this summer.
"You guys haven't heard him once talk about, well, now i'm going to show this or that. He's like, this is what I do. That goes a long way, and I'm expecting that it's going to have a big impact on our team, and obviously that's because of the person that KCP is."
On his hopes to get Jalen Suggs signed to a contract extension prior to the Oct. 21 deadline...
JW: "Okay, we took about five minutes, huh? (Laughing) So, I'll say this. Jalen is a big part of what we're doing. Everybody knows that, you know, for the person that he is, for the player that he is. You know, I'm always hopeful that we can get something done. We have great relations with his representatives, and I know that Jalen wants to be a part of the Magic. He's an integral part of the chemistry and the team on and off the court, and we've had communications with his reps. But beyond that, I won't speak on those conversations."
More on the chemistry of the players hanging out off-court...
JW: "I think that's an example of it (the UCF-Colorado game Saturday). These guys like each other and they hang out. They look for places aside from the basketball court to connect and share, and when you learn about each other off the court. I think it helps that we're as young as we are, and lot of these guys have that time on their hands to be able to do stuff like that. But they're a very tight-knit group. I think coach Mose has done a really great job of bringing, nurturing that. The organization, we tried to do that. I think that the next step is to have that trust that they've developed. Now, you can rely on that trust when you start to get uncomfortable conversations with each other. That's what you want to leverage out of the trust and the chemistry.
"I think getting to that place, it's something that they talk about, but I love the fact that they take it upon themselves to do stuff like that. Obviously it didn't work out for UCF Saturday, but I love that our guys support that. "
On Paolo Banchero's upside and talent in relation to other Magic greats...
JW: "When you talk about Shaq and T-Mac, those guys, those are elite, all-time NBA players you know. Paolo is 21. So let's understand what we're saying here. The fact that we're even having that conversation is, I think, a testament not only for Paolo's talent, his physical abilities, but he is an amazing young guy. His ability to understand big picture. I mean, he's different. He works smart, he cares about winning and he understands that he's gonna be measured by the team's success. At age 21, he understands that. That's unique.
"Look, that all being said, we need to give him time to grow, experiment. Even with his amazing physique, his body is gonna change. He's just starting his journey. He;'s not even in his prime yet. With all that being said, one exciting thing about our team is we haven't done anything yet. We haven't made any significant trades or given up a bunch of draft picks. We're letting these guys grow up. Paolo, for all of his abilities and all of the notoriety he's already getting, I think he's one of those guys. Growing up, hopefully, the right way and continues getting better and better each year."
On how Orlando will utilize open two-way contract spots...
JW: "Strategically, we wanted to leave a couple of those open. We're excited to bring TQ [Trevelin Queen] back. Trevelin has really made himself an important part of our team. He;s kind of the DNA of what we want to be about. He's tough, he's smart, you know, he's high-energy. We're trying to find more guys like that. We have Kevin Tiller and Trent Pennington, our Osceola management have done an amazing job of bringing in a great group of players to compete for those two-way spots. You know, there's no guarantee that we'll award those two spots, but we have camp to evaluate that. We're really excited. I think it's going to be a really strong camp – both from our own roster guys and the guys that our Osceola guys have brought into the club."
More on continuity and how to add to it externally...
JW: "I want to say that we're probably one of the two or three highest percentage continuity teams in the league. So we've brought in fewer new people, but I think it's a marriage of the two. If you're bringing them into a situation where there's kind of a Magic way of doing things and there's a Magic way of communicating and being together. And then you're bringing in a really high-character person who's seeking out a team like that. We're trying to be that team. It's a great way to marry the two. I was with Cory (Joseph) in Toronto for a few years, and I know he's one of those guys. KCP, I believe, has already established himself – not only in the league, but even this summer within our team as one of those guys. And we're really excited about Tristan (da Silva). I think Tristan brings that with him from day one, and I think those guys are going to help a lot."
On the responsibility Jalen Suggs will carry with the ball in the starting lineup...
JW: "I think these are all shades of grey, you know. Obviously, that's a question that I'm sure you guys will talk to coach in a little while, but I'll say this. We're not building this thing quite conventionally. We're playing through a couple 6-10 guys who are very skilled, very smart. And we believe that as their skills and awareness in this league grow, that's only going to be able to leverage a unique way to play that we're starting our journey on. And also, even adding guys like KCP, like Tristan, like Cory, this is abut players who make other players better. Who kind of make quick, easy, safe decisions, who recognize those windows we talked about. Hopefully we're going to keep adding those guys, and I think it's a two-fold thing. Jalen is a growing player too. Jalen got a lot better last year. Jalen's going to continue to get better. So some of the answer is yes, that, and some of it is all these other factors. I don't think there's one thing. I think it's a combination of a lot of things, and that's hopefully how we're going to elevate here. Because we're not playing conventional basketball. We're building the team a little differently. We're swimming upstream. a little bit, which is, I think, one of our strengths right now.
On how dedicated he is to keeping this core together...
JW: "I think our actions have borne out how committed we are to continuity, to letting our young guys develop, to keeping the core. There are external forces in this league. And I've told you guys many, many times, they're coming at us like they're coming at everybody else. This CBA is going to put financial constraints on every single team, and you know, we're no different. So that will be one of our challenges going forward is to keep the train on the same tracks.
"Every team in the league is looking to get better. We're no different. If the right opportunities to present themselves for us to make a leap, we'll take it. But I think in the last two years, we've had more continuity than any team in the NAB – we're right up there at the top. And so I think our actions prove our intentions. I'm not just talking it, I'm walking it. That being said, we want to get better. We got to get better and all of our players know that. That's why they're here. That's why they compete with one another every day. They want to get better. We all want to keep it together to the best way we can and we want to win. Our goal is to win a championship."
Jamahl Mosley
WATCH: Jamahl Mosley's 2024 Media Day Availability
On the importance of securing home court...
JM: "Just looking back for takeaways, one, experience. Not a lot of teams get to go seven games. And so now, the body of work you put in throughout the summer can prepare you for that, knowing exactly what you're facing, how difficult it can be, the conditioning level you have to have. The intensity and intention you have to have when you're playing the game. On top of that, does it change, if you have home court, if you play game seven at home? People continue to talk about it, that random game in January on a Tuesday night where you're tired, it might be a back-to-back. You have to realize that could possibly be the difference maker in May. So I think that's very important for us."
On how he sets expectations for a season...
JM: "It's about the growth and development of these guys. I think that's what we've said. They had the experience of a game seven, so I'll go back to what Dan asked, it's the ability to focus and concentrate on it. If you improved your individual level this summer and knowing what you're capable of doing, and then the other side of it is as a team, are we holding ourselves to the Magic standard? What we've said, from day one, is that we're going to play defense. We're going to be a defensive team first. Secondly, are we doing it with a lot of attention to detail? And the third part is, are you doing it with a level of joy and fun? Yes, we understand that the wins and losses come, but we have to be able to enjoy the game as a group together that this group has continued to do. "
On how he'll draw on playoff experience to drive consistency...
JM: "The great part about adding KCP as well as Cory Joseph, you know, with the playoff experience, championship experience, you understand what the day-to-day means. The practices. Why the importance of focusing on the attention to details, why the extra conditioning matters. All those small pieces matter in the year. But we don't want to get into the thought of the final product so much that we forget about enjoying the process of what we're doing and how we continue. grow and get better.
On what he told Franz after game seven last playoffs...
JM: "Franz being one of the most competitive people I've been around, he's one of the highest IQs of basketball I've been around, he's able to grasp moments and again, reflect on whatever was good or bad, and grow from it. So the great part about him is he's going to continue to trust the process of what he's able to do and what he means to this team. He put the body of work in this summer to continue to grow, to continue to get better and to continue to push our guys as well as themselves to continue to get better. So it's just constant encouragement of who he is and what he means to this team.
On what a successful season for Tristan da Silva looks like...
JM: "I think training camp is gonna say a lot of that. I think as we move into training camp, being able to see what a young man who's played four years in college, played Summer League for us, just continued growth. I think we're in the business of growing and developing these young men to the best players they can be on and off the court. Every person's level is a little different. Yiu know, you're not gonna ask a year-four player to do what a rookie's going to do. So his level is going to depend on how we see and what he does in training camp."
On his development personally as a coach heading into Year 4...
JM: "Just continuing to lean on our staff and lean on these guys to grow and get better, just in the same way that I have to do the same. But what I've learned in this position is just to continue to empower those around me and help them reach what they're trying to achieve, because that's a coach's job – to put guys and staff and players in the best position to be successful. The more we can do that, the better we'll be. So just trusting our guys, keeping it a true, true partnership in what we're growing and what we're building."
More on what he focused on personally...
JM: "Well, first is spending as much time as I possibly could with my family. Because we know, as this 82-game stretch hits, you don't get a lot of that time. So just making sure I was intentional about the time I was spending with my wife and my kids, being able to travel and do the things that are most important in life. Then the second piece of that, the growth again comes from me by being able to empower those around me. I will say that until I can't say it anymore. Because at some point, we all had somebody lift us up. So I want to be able to make sure we are that for our staff, we are that for our players, to help them reach their level of greatness. Because it's a short window for a lot of these guys to be able to play in the league, to do that things that we're trying to do. I think the more that we can lift these guys up to do that, the better we'll be."
On if continuity is the Magic's biggest weapon this year...
JM: "Well, just being able to add a couple pieces, but these guys being together. Their ability to stay together. They spent some time together in California as a group, that was organized by the, I think that is so important for this group to do, and it goes a long way. We're with this group 82 games and more than with your family. So our ability to know each other, to communicate the right way, communicate the right messages to stay together through the ups and downs of the season, is gonna be very important.
On what he's seen from Anthony Black and Jett Howard and their next steps...
JM: "Just continued growth. They've been in the gym all summer, and that's what you love to see. They understand, you know, part of that game seven, part of playoff basketball changes the mindset of what you're able and capable of doing. You just get to the brink of where you could possibly advance, you understand the body of work that you need to do throughout the summer, and I think they felt and experienced that. Their ability to get in the gym and be with our coaches, who have done a tremendous job with them to help them see what they're capable of. It's very big.
On the team bonding experience at the UCF-Colorado game...
JM: "I'm happy because I'll root for CU in that game, but I love what UCF does and how they play and what they've done there. It was so important for our guys to be there together. I think the more we can do things off the court together, the better it makes us. It's a subtle thing, just little things. It's the camaraderie, the chemistry, being able to grow that, knowing yes, we play the game of basketball, but it's bigger than that and being able to connect with each other off the court."
On how to maintain good results at home...
JM: "Defend. I think it's gotta be about us hanging our hat on the defensive end of the floor. Understanding how great our crowd is, how great our fans are and how great our support is. I mean, we walk back into game three at home. I mean, the energy was amazing. Game six was unbelievable, just knowing that it's a closeout game for them and our ability to drive and be fueled by the energy of our home crowd."
On how much the increase in Jalen Suggs' game will be on the ball...
JM: "There's gonna be a significant amount. What I think it is is just jis ability to, youu know, control the game, control the pace, settle us down. He;s done such a tremendous job this summer of working on his game, his spirit, his energy, his body of work, of what he needs to do. Again, I go back to the beauty and the tough part about game seven, is that you know you can advance and want to advance, but the experience, if you're willing to reflect on it, there's a lot of things you can take away. That's what he's done."
On how much he's looking forward to training camp battles for minutes with the guards...
JM: "I cannot be more excited. I cannot be more excited. I think there's something to be said about every single day of practice possibly being harder than the game to be played."
On finding balance between keeping winning roles and letting players expand...
JM: "We keep talking about the Magic standard, and being able to go where we've been in the past, I think the standard has been raised a lot. With that being said, what we're gonna ask of these guys is going to be a little higher. The same mistakes are not allowed, because we understand that those possessions in those situations can cost you ballgames. So the standard for the younger guys is now being raised higher, and the expectation level for them is higher. But again, their paths are different then, say, what Paolo's is. So the growth is different for each player in each situation."
On what's next for Franz after his extension...
JM: "I've said it before, and I really truly believe that the reason he gets that extension is becusae of the person, the young man and his work ethic, the professional that he is. He just has to continue to be who he is. What he has done has been enough, he's just gonna continue to grow into more playmaking. More shooting. More driving, more attacking. More making his teammates around him better. He's just gonna continue to grow, and I think that's what we're asking."
On he and Jalen Suggs' experience at USA Basketball Camp this summer...
JM: "Being around great players and great coaches, you learned a ton. One, there's a level of confidence that comes in when you're around other great players, because you start to see that you belong there and that you can play just the same as some of those guys on the court. So those were the conversations with him. There were many times when he was just having conversations on the sidelines with guys about what he saw, what they could see, how they can grow, how they can learn, explaining different offensive scenarios, different defensive scenarios. So he grew there as becoming more of a teacher and letting the game slow down for him."
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MEET MRS. MAGIC: Step inside the classroom of Mrs. Jennifer Lopez, a.k.a Mrs. Magic: a fourth-grade teacher who meshes her love for the Orlando Magic and her students’ learning experience into one daily occurrence: “Magic Math.” CLICK HERE
- HARRIS STILL HAS SOMETHING TO OFFER: It's year 11 for Gary Harris in the NBA this year. Even he has a hard time believing it, but he's confident there's still more to offer. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO'S YOUTH CAMP NOTEBOOK: The notes, quotes and takeaways from the Magic star's first-ever Orlando-area youth camp. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S FULL 2024-25 SCHEDULE: As the season approaches, get familiar with the dates and times Orlando takes the floor this season. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.