Magic Notes: Paolo Banchero on the Summer, His Growth and Orlando Youth Camp
ORLANDO, Fla. –– Just days from the onset of training camp for his third NBA season on Saturday, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero experienced another first.
He hosted his first-ever Orlando-based kids camp.
Working in conjunction with ProCamps, Saturday was the first of a sold-out, two-day camp that the former No. 1 overall pick, Rookie of the Year and All-Star is helping lead. A sea of kids – 150 to be exact, all various ages – and their parents and siblings flooded the main and auxiliary gyms of Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs.
Groups of campers rotated stations led by individual coaches as Banchero made his rounds, even participating in some drills himself.
Banchero met with a pool of reporters during the middle of the event, in which he discussed everything from the importance of hosting an Orlando-central camp to the summer he and his Magic team had.
Banchero's full availability is below:
Some main takeaways emerged from the event:
Another important first
Banchero's first remarks of the morning immediately displayed why hosting a camp was such a priority for the Magic's young star.
"It's something I'm passionate about, giving back to the youth and helping kids out," Banchero said.
His summers growing up were occupied by going to basketball camps – Jamal Crawford's, Aaron Brooks' – and he holds fond memories of those experiences. To be the reason so many have similar experiences at his camp that he did in his youth is a big deal. Banchero also hosted a camp in his home of Seattle this summer, but as previously mentioned, this was the first one ever in Orlando.
"As a kid, there's nothing better than coming to the gym with other kids and just playing, having fun," Banchero said.
"It's really special because I'm not from here, so I want to connect with the youth as much as I can here. This is somewhere I want to make a mark and leave a lasting effect on the kids here, not just through basketball but just being a good person."
Banchero knows how much it means to the kids, because it was once him in those same shoes. It's a feeling that can't be replicated – one that he wouldn't be able to experience if he wasn't spending time giving back to the community. Given the Magic's constant efforts to further tie the knot between the city and its basketball team, its best player feels the same way.
Magic's hunt for home court
Just a couple of weeks ago, Franz and Moritz Wagner – two of Banchero's Magic teammates – stressed that one of their biggest takeaways from the previous season was the value in home court advantage during the playoffs. Head coach Jamahl Mosley did the same in a Q&A with NBA.com's Steve Aschburner, saying it's the "difference between playing Game 7 at home or on the road."
The first-round playoff series between Orlando and four-seed Cleveland went the distance in April and May, and a road team didn't win a single game of the seven. One game separated the Magic and Cavaliers in the regular season standings; Orlando's 47 wins was one short of Cleveland's 48. Had Game 7 been in the Kia Center rather than Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the outcome of the series may have been different, too.
Saturday, Banchero became the latest to echo the sentiment.
"I think we all saw the difference between having it and not having it," Banchero said. "Those home games we played, what that felt like; and then those road games, what they felt like. It was night and day."
Armed with the intelligence only experience can provide, Banchero expects his Magic will have the "foresight" to not only understand the importance game-by-game but also to build up to April.
Summer proves fruitful for all parties
Orlando was busy this offseason, balancing bringing back key contributors from last season's rotation and adding veteran experience on the free-agent market. With Banchero the cornerstone going forward, the 21-year-old star was complimentary of the front office's work this summer.
Orlando didn't retain everyone. Markelle Fultz sits unsigned as training camp's floats ashore here in the coming days, and Joe Ingles is now in Minnesota as a wing scorer for an (all-of-a-sudden) very different-looking Timberwolves team.
In their place, though, comes Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cory Joseph. Caldwell-Pope's championship pedigree and on-court ability is a glove-like fit to the Magic's system considering what was sought-after this summer by Orlando brass. Joseph's a savvy veteran who can be as much of a help on the floor as he is off. Both guys, in all facets, are going to help the Magic "tremendously," Banchero said.
But this was also a different summer for Banchero individually. Since entering the league after his one and only season at Duke, Banchero's summers have been chock full of commitments.
- NBA Draft Combine, Draft and Summer League in 2022
- FIBA World Cup with USA Basketball in 2023
This was the de-facto longest summer of his NBA career – it felt that way too, Banchero said– even though his team's offseason is the shortest it's been due to playing in the postseason.
"Probably end of August, I was itching to get back here," Banchero said. "I'm just happy I'm back now and all the guys are in the building.
The summer was a "productive' one, which saw Banchero build great habits and get to spend time around friends and family back home that he hadn't had the chance to see in a while. Now, Banchero returns to Orlando with a clear mind and more comfort than ever, ready to roll for training camp.
Magic media day is Monday, and training camp opens Tuesday, Oct. 1 at AdventHealth Training Center.
