Magic-Grizzlies Injury Report: Orlando's Isaac, da Silva Out, Memphis' Morant and Jackson Jr. Questionable
The Orlando Magic (2-0) tangle with the Memphis Grizzlies (1-1) Saturday night inside the FedEx Forum. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
Here's the latest regarding player status and health entering the contest, as made available by the NBA's injury reports:
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jonathan Isaac: OUT (left hip contusion)
- Tristan da Silva: OUT (illness)
- Mac McClung: QUESTIONABLE (Two-Way)
- Trevelin Queen: QUESTIONABLE (Two-Way)
Isaac missed the Magic's Friday night win over the Brooklyn Nets with the left hip contusion, a decision Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley said was made out of precaution more than anything. It's a long season, and the Magic want to preserve the health of their defensive specialist off the bench when possible.
Goga Bitadze was the 10th man off the Orlando bench Friday evening, filling some of Isaac's minutes alongside Moritz Wagner in the reserve frontcourt. Mac McClung dressed out in his absence, but did not play in the game.
Tristan da Silva was a late add to the injury report with an illness, and he'll miss the contest with the Grizzlies. Jonathan Isaac was downgraded to out, per Magic PR.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
- Jaren Jackson Jr.: GAME-TIME DECISION (left hamstring strain)
- Ja Morant: GAME-TIME DECISION (right thigh soreness)
- John Konchar: DOUBTFUL (right foot soreness)
- GG Jackson: OUT (right fifth metatarsal repair)
- Luke Kennard: OUT (left foot muscle strain)
- Cam Spencer: OUT (right ankle sprain)
- Vince Williams Jr.: OUT (left tibial stress reaction)
Jackson Jr. missed Memphis' game in Houston with a nagging hamstring issue, and was doubtful heading into the evening's contest before being downgraded to out. He's yet to play this season but is a critical part of the Grizzlies' frontcourt.
Morant was listed as available to play for the Grizzlies Friday night in Houston, and he led Memphis with 24 points in 24 minutes of action. Konchar played 22 minutes on Friday, and is a new addition to the injury report.
Jackson, Kennard, Spencer and Williams Jr. are all in the midst of missing extended time due to injuries sustained during the preseason.
