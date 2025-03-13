Magic's Cole Anthony Scratched vs. Pelicans with Left Big Toe Strain; Cory Joseph Starts
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony has been scratched from Thursday night's game and will not play versus the New Orleans Pelicans.
Anthony is dealing with a left big toe strain, missing his second contest in the matter of a nine days with the injury. He did not play on March 4 versus Toronto with the same injury.
He was a partial participant in Wednesday's practice session, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said, but he was not listed on the team's injury report at any point throughout the day.
"I mean, you're never walking into these last games fully healthy," Mosley told reporters in New Orleans on Wednesday. "Everybody's got nicks, bruises and bumps ... So understanding are you injured? Or are you hurt? I think these guys are playing through a bunch of bumps and bruises, but I think they're able to continue to go through.
"Cole was not able to go all the way through [Wednesday's] practice, but again, his ability just to do some thing son the floor is going to be good just as we continue to ramp this thing up down this back stretch."
Reserve point guard Cory Joseph will start in his place, joining usual starters Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.
It will be the second start for Joseph this season and his 36th total appearance. The year-14 veteran is averaging 2.1 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 7.9 minutes a game. He was also the fill-in starter for Anthony in that March 4 contest versus Toronto, in which he scored eight points and dished five assists in 26 minutes of playing time.
Anthony is missing his seventh game this season, having made 22 starts in 60 previous appearances this year. He's averaging 9.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists, taking over Orlando's starting one-guard role in the absence of Jalen Suggs following his season-ending knee surgery.
Orlando and New Orleans tip off at 8 p.m. ET on FanDuel Sports Network Florida.
It is the first night of a back-to-back. Orlando plays at Minnesota on Friday night, again at 8 p.m. ET.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC NEED MORE 'PURPOSE' WITH BALL MOVEMENT: Orlando is going to face a lot of zone down the stretch. Without shooting over it, the Magic need to be more purposeful with their ball movement. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC ASST. WAS FINALIST FOR AUSSIE JOB: Orlando assistant coach Bret Brielmaier was in the running for the Australia basketball head coach job, per reports. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC OFFENSE UNDER THE MICROSCOPE: Orlando spent much of Wednesday's practice searching for answers they haven't found all year. CLICK HERE
- FRANZ IS A TWO-WAY STAR: Franz Wagner made history Monday night. He's become one of the NBA's most impactful all-around players. CLICK HERE
- GARY REMAINS 'A PRO': "You can't ask for a more helpful vet," Jett Howard said of 11-year pro Gary Harris. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO NOMINATED FOR EAST POTW: Orlando's third-year pro is back in All-Star form. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC MISS 'INSTIGATORS': Jalen Suggs and Moe Wagner's absence has been telling, Doc Rivers said. CLICK HERE
- SNAP BACK TO REALITY: Orlando needs to find itself on a five-game road trip that could further make or break their postseason outlook. CLICK HERE
- SUPERMAN GOING INTO MAGIC HOF: Dwight Howard will be the 13th inductee into the Magic Hall of Fame. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.