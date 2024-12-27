Magic-Knicks Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out for Friday Night?
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and New York Knicks are set to do battle for the third time this season on Friday night. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center.
The Magic enter on the second night of a back-to-back, having dropped Thursday night's outing versus the Miami Heat 89-88. They are 19-13 and sit fourth in the East.
One spot above them is the Knicks, who are back in action for the first time since their Christmas Day thriller with the San Antonio Spurs. At 20-10 this season, they're third in the conferece.
New York has taken the first two matchups of this season's series. Here's the latest on player health and status ahead of their third meeting this year.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (return to competition reconditioning)
- Franz Wagner: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Moe Wagner: OUT (torn left ACL)
- Gary Harris: Probable (left hamstring strain)
Banchero will miss his 28th straight game, Franz his eighth with torn right obliques.
But Banchero sees an upgrade of significance in his status, going from being listed as out due to a torn right oblique to now being listed as out for return to competition reconditioning.
Moe Wagner had a season-ending ACL tear on Dec. 21.
Harris is probable with a hamstring strain that's caused him to miss 13 straight games. He was downgraded from questionable to out for Thursday's contest versus the Knicks.
New York Knicks Injury Report
- Mitchell Robinson: OUT (left ankle surgery)
The Knicks will be near full health when they enter Orlando Friday evening. Robinson has yet to appear in a game for New York this season.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- MAGIC-HEAT RECAP: Turnovers and a too-large three-point disparity saw the Magic squander a chance at victory Thursday night vs. Miami. CLICK HERE
- BANCHERO'S LATEST STEPS OF PROGRESS: All eyes were trained toward Paolo Banchero during the Magic's Dec. 26 shootaround as he continues rehabbing a torn right oblique. CLICK HERE
- MOE 'OVERWHELMED' BY LOVE FROM MAGIC AFTER ACL TEAR: Many of the Orlando Magic have said they're dedicating the rest of this season to Moe Wagner, who suffered an ACL tear in his left knee on Saturday. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC, MOE SEARCH FOR POSITIVES AFTER ACL TEAR: After a season-ending ACL tear, the Magic center is "trying [his] best to stay very positive" as he adjusts to a new reality. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC FAST-TRACK da SILVA'S PROCESS: Reflecting on the first third of his rookie season, Tristan da Silva is thankful for the opportunity and trust to "figure it out on the fly." CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.