Magic Complete Second-Half Rally in Final Seconds to Upset Nets, 102-101
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic spent most of Sunday's afternoon's game with the Brooklyn Nets searching for offense.
But as Cole Anthony's last-second runner fell through, the Magic had found the answer when they needed it most. He didn't check in until the second half, replacing an injured Jalen Suggs. But his go-ahead bucket helped the Magic overcome a 21-point deficit to beat the Nets, 102-101.
Perhaps it's fitting that the final play call wasn't designed for him. Because much hasn't gone according to plan for Orlando through 34 games.
And still, just as Anthony delivered, the undermanned Magic keep finding a way.
"I didn't play great, but I did something all right. That shot was definitely cool," Anthony said postgame. "I'm not going to lie; the play was for Tristan (da Silva). He was going to hit the shot if he got it.
"We got a tough group, man. The ability to fight back from 21, that's a heck of a win."
"It speaks so much to the resiliency [and] grit of our guys, the preparation of our coaching staff keeping guys that have not played ready to go, knowing that they can light a spark at any moment," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said postgame, needing a second to laugh and absorb what he had witnessed. "That's what you saw tonight. No matter how much we've been down, these guys are going to continue to fight."
The Magic closed the game on a 22-4 run. Despite missing three of their top four scorers, Orlando enters 2025 at 20-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference.
Searching for consistent offense has been an ongoing struggle since forward Franz Wagner joined All-Star teammate Paolo Banchero on the bench with a torn right oblique on Dec. 7. The Magic's offensive rating has been the NBA's worst in that span. Banchero's return could be coming soon, but until then the Magic must compete with the roster available.
It didn't help that Moe Wagner, Orlando's leading reserve scorer, suffered a season-ending torn ACL just five games ago. Or that Anthony Black (back spasms) and Suggs (right wrist sprain), their third-leading scorer, became unavailable at different points Sunday.
The Nets' largest advantage came with the aid of Magic turnovers (11 for 14 Brooklyn points in the first half) and Orlando's struggles to contain Brooklyn's hot shooting. But the undermanned Magic again persevered, outscoring the Nets 59-40 over the final 24 minutes to earn their fourth win over Brooklyn this season.
"It says that we are enough and that we have enough, no matter who's on the floor," Mosley said. "We know how we're gonna defend, how we're gonna communicate, how we're gonna keep fighting. So, when you step on the floor and you play for the Orlando Magic, this is how we're gonna play."
"It wasn't that one shot that won us that game, man," Anthony continued. "Tristan made several huge plays down the stretch. Caleb made several huge plays down the stretch. Goga made several huge plays down the stretch. ... It was a true group effort. It wasn't just one person."
da Silva, the rookie wing, led the Magic with a career-high 21 points, adding six rebounds and seven assists. Goga Bitadze had 19 points and 11 rebounds. Caleb Houstan had 12 crucial second-half points, and Anthony's last-second lay-in gave him 10 points.
Before Sunday, Orlando had sights set on finishing this seven-game homestand on a high note.
That's one way to do it.
Up Next
The Magic open 2025 at Detroit on New Year's Day. Tipoff is 7 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena.
