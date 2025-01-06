Orlando Magic Offense Misfires Repeatedly in Ugly Loss to Utah Jazz
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic's loss Sunday night to the Utah Jazz can be boiled down to two words: missed opportunities.
With each team playing without four double-digit scorers, baskets were hard to come by in a 43-all first half. The Magic shooters kept piling up the bricks in the second half and the Jazz gradually pulled away, 105-92.
Utah, one of the NBA's worst teams, somehow swept weekend games in Miami and Orlando and is now 9-25. The loss dropped Orlando to 21-16.
After burying 19 triples in Friday night's win over Toronto, the Magic returned to earth Sunday, shooting 35.7 percent from the field — including 18-of-41 in the paint. Orlando scored only 37 points in the middle two quarters.
Utah's size advantage was evident. The Jazz outscored the Magic 52-36 in the lane and outrebounded them 62-51. Orlando's defense forced 21 turnovers, but the Magic converted them into only 19 points.
Jett Howard set a career high with 21 points off the Magic's bench. Wendell Carter Jr. (15), Cole Anthony (12) and Trevelin Queen (11) joined the second-year guard in double figures.
Orlando native Brice Sensabaugh led the Jazz's scoring efforts with 27 points off the Utah bench.
The Magic visit the New York Knicks on Monday night for the second half of a back-to-back. Tipoff is 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.
