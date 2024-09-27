Orlando Magic Officially Announce 21-Man Training Camp Roster
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic made its 21-man training camp roster official on Friday afternoon.
Training camp begins on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at AdventHealth Training Center.
Below is the full roster attending camp, as provided by the team:
Aside from the complete 15-man roster filled this summer, two-way player Trevelin Queen and five players on an Exhibit 10 contract — Jarrett Culver, Mac McClung, Ethan Thompson, Javonte Smart and Jalen Slawson — will attend camp as well.
Orlando has two open two-way contracts to utilize ahead of the regular season.
Of the Magic roster, nine players are original Magic draft choices, two were acquired through trade, and 10 through free agency.
The Magic won 47 games last season en route to a playoff appearance for the first time in four seasons. A seven-game series loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers brought an end to the previous campaign.
The Magic are playing four preseason games this year, and the NBA regular season opens on Oct. 22. The Magic’s first game of the year is Oct. 23 at Miami.
