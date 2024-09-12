Orlando Magic Officially Announce Signings of Four Free Agents
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic have agreed to deals with four free agents – G/F Jarrett Culver, guard Myron Gardner, forward Jalen Slawson and forward Tre Scott, per release from the team on Wednesday evening.
Culver, 25, played 29 games and made 22 starts with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League in 2023-24. He averaged 20.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.93 steals in 32.4 minutes a game. He shot 45.% from the field and 38.0% from three.
The 6-foot-6, 195-pound wing is a former first-round draft pick from Texas Tech in 2019 the NBA Draft, selected No. 6 overall by the Phoenix Suns. Since then, he's appeared in 144 career games at the NBA level with Minnesota, Memphis and Atlanta, and has made 43 starts. He's not appeared in an NBA game since 2022-23.
Culver played with the Magic's Summer League team in July.
Gardner, who was reportedly signed to a deal earlier in the day on Wednesday, played 31 games with the Osceola Magic – Orlando's G League affiliate – in 2023-24, averaging 4.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in 15.1 minutes a game.
Undrafted in the 2023 NBA draft, the 23-year-old, 6-foot-6, 220-pound guard from Arkansas-Little Rock also spent July with the Magic's Summer League team.
Slawson, 24, saw action in 12 games with the Sacramento Kings last season, in which he averaged 0.7 points in 3.1 minutes a game. He made 30 appearances with the Stockton Kings of the G League, in which he averaged 13.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals in 34.4 minutes a game.
A former second-round draft pick of Sacramento's in the 2023 NBA draft (55th overall), Slawson stands 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds.
Finally, Scott, 27, played 26 games last season with both the Greensboro Swarm and Osceola in the G League, averaging 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 18.2 minutes a game.
The 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward went unchosen in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Cincinnati, and has appeared in two career NBA games with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Scott was a member of the Magic's Summer League roster in Las Vegas this July.
Each deal is an Exhibit 10 contract, meaning each player will have the opportunity to attend the Magic's training camp (which begins October 1) and compete for one of Orlando's two open two-way contract spots or a roster spot on the Magic's G League affiliate in 2024-25. Each contract is a one-year, non-guaranteed deal.
Orlando will have until the start of the regular season to decide upon their future. The Magic can either sign them to a two-way contract or waive them, which would give them the opportunity to designate him an affiliate player and retain the player's G League rights.
