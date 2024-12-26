Magic-Heat Injury Report: Who's In, Who's Out for Thursday Night?
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic return to action after having the Christmas holiday off when they again meet the Miami Heat Thursday night. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center between the Floridian rivals.
It's been less than a week since these two teams last met. In that Dec. 21 contest, the Magic pulled off one of their most improbable comebacks in franchise history, erasing a 25-point deficit – 22 at the beginning of the fourth quarter – to defeat the Heat.
Orlando, minus their top three scorers heading in and losing their fourth to a season-ending ACL tear less than a quarter in, toppled a Jimmy Butler-less Miami team with a 37-8 fourth-quarter advantage.
The Magic own a 2-0 series advantage this season over the Heat. Ahead of the third of four matchups this season, here's the latest on player health and status ahead of tipoff.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Franz Wagner: OUT (torn right oblique)
- Moe Wagner: OUT (torn left ACL)
- Gary Harris: Questionable (left hamstring strain)
Banchero will miss his 27th straight game with the torn right oblique suffered Oct. 30 at Chicago. Franz is missing his seventh game with the same injury he picked up Dec. 6 at Philadelphia.
Moe's season is over after suffering a torn ACL on Dec. 21 at Miami.
Harris is listed as questionable with a left hamstring strain, continuing a trend of being up-in-air to play ahead of contests. He was downgraded to OUT on Monday vs. Boston, which was the 12th straight game he's missed with the injury picked up Nov. 25 at Charlotte.
Jalen Suggs, who had been dealing with a right ankle sprain but was upgraded to available for Monday's game versus Boston, is no longer listed on the report.
Miami Heat Injury Report
- Jimmy Butler: Doubtful (return to competition reconditioning)
- Nikola Jovic: AVAILABLE (left ankle sprain)
- Pelle Larsson: AVAILABLE (right ankle sprain)
- Josh Richardson: OUT (right heel inflammation)
- Terry Rozier: Questionable (left knee inflammation)
- Dru Smith: Out (torn left Achilles)
Before Christmas day games tipped off on Wednesday, reports surfaced from ESPN's Shams Charania that Butler prefers a trade out of Miami before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Butler missed the Heat's Dec. 21 and Dec. 23 matchups with a stomach illness, and is listed as doubtful for Thursday's contest under the designation of return to competition reconditioning.
Richardson has only appeared in eight games for the Heat this season and hasn't suited up since Nov. 18 vs. Philadelphia.
Rozier has 23 points versus the Magic on Dec. 21, but did not suit up for the Heat's win over Brooklyn on Dec. 23.
Smith suffered his torn Achilles tendon in his left foot during the Heat's Dec. 23 win over Brooklyn, ending his season.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- HOW THE MAGIC GAVE BACK DURING CHRISTMAS: The Orlando Magic were busy in their give-back efforts throughout the month of December at home. Here's how they spent the holiday season giving back to Central Florida. CLICK HERE
- MOE 'OVERWHELMED' BY LOVE FROM MAGIC AFTER ACL TEAR: Many of the Orlando Magic have said they're dedicating the rest of this season to Moe Wagner, who suffered an ACL tear in his left knee on Saturday. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC, MOE SEARCH FOR POSITIVES AFTER ACL TEAR: After a season-ending ACL tear, the Magic center is "trying [his] best to stay very positive" as he adjusts to a new reality. CLICK HERE
- TORN ACL ENDS MOE WAGNER'S SEASON: The 27-year-old backup center's career year is over after just 30 games due to a torn ACL in his left knee. CLICK HERE
- 'IT WAS FOR MOE': How the Magic rallied behind the loss of a beloved teammate and pulled off an all-time comeback victory over Floridian rival Miami. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO NOT YET TAKING CONTACT: Coach Jamahl Mosley provided updates on Paolo Banchero's status at the team's Thursday shootaround prior to the team's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC FAST-TRACK da SILVA'S PROCESS: Reflecting on the first third of his rookie season, Tristan da Silva is thankful for the opportunity and trust to "figure it out on the fly." CLICK HERE
- CORY JOSEPH TAKES PRIDE IN BEING A VET: Cory Joseph is a steadying voice in a youthful locker room. But he's not done learning lessons, either. CLICK HERE
- MENTAL TOUGHNESS REQUIRED OF MAGIC: The Magic lost their home unbeaten streak Sunday night as frustration mounted. That mindset, they said, has to change. CLICK HERE
- NEXT MAN UP MENTALITY FACES TOUGHEST TEST YET: Orlando is navigating a new normal without Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in the fold because of torn obliques. Now, the "real version" of their next-man-up mantra faces its toughest test. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.