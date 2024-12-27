Magic's Paolo Banchero Sees Positive Change in Injury Designation
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic third-year forward Paolo Banchero's much-anticipated return is still not imminent. But the All-Star force in Orlando's frontcourt saw another positive step of progress on Friday.
When the team released its injury report ahead of Friday night's contest versus the New York Knicks, Banchero was still listed as out – the 28th consecutive game he's set to miss.
But nearly two months after suffering a torn oblique at October's end in a matchup versus the Chicago Bulls, Banchero's designation had a new title: "return to competition reconditioning."
The change comes after local reporters caught a glimpse of Banchero's conditioning ramp-up in progress. The spectators watching on was, essentially, a who's who for the Magic organization: players, coaches, training staff and front office members.
Commenting on the amount of on-lookers Banchero had during his morning workout, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley told reporters prior to his team's matchup with Miami Thursday that he thought it was "a great thing.
"He's had their support this entire time. He knows that we're backing him fully. waiting for whenever he makes the move to come back. I think the ability to have your teammates staying with you no matter what's going on is what we've developed here. No matter who, no matter what, no matter when – we are gonna continue to support each other [and] push each other to continue to get where we are supposed to go."
VIDEO: All eyes on Banchero's workout; no timeline yet for return
At the Magic's Thursday shootaround, Mosley said Banchero was "[continuing] to respond to what we're pushing him through." He was running harder, getting on the court a little bit more often, ball-handling and doing defensive drills. Earlier in December, Banchero's process started with stationary spot-shooting and ball-handling.
Mosley was still mum about a timeline for Banchero on Thursday morning. "The reality is, it has to go from the days and how he responds from the initial day and then how we bounce back from there," he said. But he did say that the Magic are gradually throwing more things on his plate and monitoring his response.
He hasn't participated in a game since the oblique tear occurred during the Oct. 30 contest with the Bulls at the United Center. Through five games, he was averaging 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists on 49.5 FG%.
The change in status should be viewed as another step of progress for Banchero, whose return will be a more-than-welcome sight for Orlando (currently 19-13, fourth in the East.)
That wasn't the only change of significance on the Magic's report. Reserve guard Gary Harris, who's missed 13 games with a left hamstring strain he suffered over a month ago at Charlotte, is listed as probable for Orlando Friday night.
While severely bitten by the injury bug, the Magic are digging deep into their bench on a nightly basis for bodies that can help score and defend. Harris, a veteran with solid defensive instincts and a threatening three-point shot when on, could offer a boost to Orlando's second unit as they look to stay afloat until their two stars can come back.
Franz Wagner (torn right oblique) and Moe Wagner (season-ending torn left ACL) are still listed as OUT for the Magic. Mitchell Robinson (left ankle surgery) is out for New York.
Up Next
The Magic host the Knicks tonight, Friday, December 27 at 7 p.m. ET. Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET from the Kia Center.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- REDEMPTION THE THEME OF FRIDAY'S MAGIC-KNICKS MATCHUP: A quick turnaround gives Orlando the chance to wash away the taste of a sour ending Thursday night. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC-KNICKS INJURY REPORT: Who's in, who's out for Orlando and New York Friday night? CLICK HERE
- MAGIC-KNICKS TV INFO: How to watch Orlando and New York do battle Friday night. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC-HEAT RECAP: Turnovers and a too-large three-point disparity saw the Magic squander a chance at victory Thursday night vs. Miami. CLICK HERE
- MOE 'OVERWHELMED' BY LOVE FROM MAGIC AFTER ACL TEAR: Many of the Orlando Magic have said they're dedicating the rest of this season to Moe Wagner, who suffered an ACL tear in his left knee on Saturday. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC, MOE SEARCH FOR POSITIVES AFTER ACL TEAR: After a season-ending ACL tear, the Magic center is "trying [his] best to stay very positive" as he adjusts to a new reality. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC FAST-TRACK da SILVA'S PROCESS: Reflecting on the first third of his rookie season, Tristan da Silva is thankful for the opportunity and trust to "figure it out on the fly." CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S 2024-25 SCHEDULE: See the complete slate for the Orlando Magic in 2024-25 and all the details – dates, locations, TV, tip times, and more – that you need to know. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.