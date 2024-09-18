Paul George Shows Love to Magic's Banchero as the Young Player He'd Love to Build Around
ORLANDO –– When 14-year NBA veteran and nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George hit the free agent market this offseason, the Orlando Magic were a more-than-interested party.
Both ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that George would have meetings with three teams following declining a $48.7-million player option with the Clippers. The Magic, given the financial freedom they entered the offseason with, were one of those teams alongside Philadelphia and the Clippers.
According to reports, Orlando was set to offer the six-time All-NBA contender a four-year max contract.
The 34-year-old, 6-8 wing ultimately opted for Philadelphia, pairing with young star guard Tyrese Maxey and former MVP Joel Embiid to form perhaps the NBA's most formidable big three.
Despite signing elsewhere this summer, George is still a fan of what's going on down in Orlando – particularly with its young star, rising third-year forward Paolo Banchero.
In a recent clip from an episode of his popular podcast, 'Podcast P with Paul George," George tabbed Banchero, excluding Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama, as the star player under 25 years old that he'd most like to build around.
"I think who's shown that they're ready for that next jump and I think was a star – for sure Paolo," George said. "He was a grown man."
Banchero took another significant step forward last season, averaging 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists. In just his second NBA season, the Magic's No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2022 Draft was an All-Star, following up on his Rookie of the Year campaign. Orlando won 47 games and made a playoff appearance for the first time since 2020, pushing the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the first round of the East playoffs.
One of George's two co-hosts, Hollywood actor and producer Jackie Long, then asked him how he'd build around Banchero.
"You got to put shooters around him," George said. "His game is such a transition – like, he's a force. He's great in transition, great in isolation, he's great at sizing dudes up and using his strength to get by and blow by. So what takes away from that is people that will crowd his driving lanes. He's a driver."
Among the knocks on Banchero's game thus far in his career is his relative inefficiency to league standards – a byproduct of both his own areas of need for improvement and more assistance required from his teammates.
Floor spacing would be a huge benefactor to expedite that process.
"He's gotten better with being a shooter, but I think naturally, he's a driver," George continued. "He likes the contact. He plays physical.
"You've got to put people around him that's going to space."
George and the Philadelphia 76ers square off with the Magic five times this year, including once in the preseason:
- Oct. 18 in Orlando (preseason finale)
- Nov. 15 in Orlando (NBA Cup Group Stage Game)
- Dec. 4, Dec. 6 in Philadelphia
- Jan. 12, 2025 in Orlando
