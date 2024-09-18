Orlando Magic's Possible 2024-25 NBA City Edition Jersey May Have Leaked on Social Media; Fans React
As the NBA season rapidly approaches, jersey speculation season is in full swing.
On Tuesday afternoon, models of the possible City Edition jerseys produced by Nike for all 30 NBA teams appeared to have leaked on social media. They gained some traction rather quickly, as many fans have been clamoring for any morsel of information while only a handful of teams have confirmed what the jerseys they'll be sporting this season will look like.
The Magic were included, offering what may be a first look at the third uniform the Magic could sport in 2024-25 alongside the traditional Icon and Association jerseys.
Speculation has surrounded the Magic in particular as to whether or not a full rebrand is in the works. Should the above jersey for Orlando be correct (for now, just rumored), it is an inversion of the previous City Edition and continues the "Kingdom on the Rise" theme.
Last year's look featured an all-blue outfit with boldface "ORLANDO" printed across the front, with a star replacing the "A" in the city's name.
This year's look appears to be a flip from last year's look, but sticking with the same theme. In the leaked top that made its way around social media Tuesday, the blue swaps out for a white background, and "MAGIC" takes the place of "ORLANDO" – the star again in place of the "A" in Magic.
The faded pinstripes remain on this iteration, and the navy stays very subtle in the typeface. All other accents on the jersey seem to be versions of grey in some capacity.
Fans chimed in on the potential outfit to give their initial feedback. Although some of the jerseys unveiled were underwhelming or disappointing to some (looking at you, Boston), the Magic's uniform seems to have drawn some positive reviews so far:
These jerseys are unconfirmed by anybody within the Magic organization. An official rollout of the actual look will take place later this fall as the season nears closer.
