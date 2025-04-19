Magic's Preparation Makes Them Comfortable as Underdogs vs. Celtics
BOSTON – Peruse the countless opinions and pieces put together by those who predict the outcomes of playoff series, and you'd quickly sense a common theme: Not many folks believe the Orlando Magic have a chance to upset the Boston Celtics in their upcoming first-round playoff series.
Even within the Magic's locker room, this doesn't come as a surprise.
"I mean, we expected that going against the defending champs," veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope said Saturday.
Boston, who won 61 games this season following a historic 18th NBA title last summer, has Orlando up first in its quest to repeat. After a .500 regular-season finish, the Magic needed to advance through the Play-In Tournament to punch their ticket to the playoffs for the second consecutive season.
But, Orlando has won 10 of its last 13 games including the 25-point victory over the now-eliminated Atlanta Hawks last Tuesday.
That run of play helps to put the Magic's confidence level "at an all-time high" heading into Sunday's Game 1, Caldwell-Pope said. And regarding those predictions from those not walking into the fight with Orlando?
"We believe in us, and we're going to continue to believe in us, and we think we can come in here and get a game," Caldwell-Pope said.
"Once we shock the world, everyone's going to become a fan of the Orlando Magic," Wendell Carter Jr. said Saturday. "We've been underdogs before ... When our guys went down throughout the year, they were telling us we should start looking to the lottery. We've seen it all before, so I think it just gives us fuel, in my opinion."
Since securing their spot in the series Tuesday night, Orlando has taken a deliberately methodical approach to preparing for the fight Boston will bring.
After using Wednesday to rest and recover from the previous night's win, the focus of the Magic's Thursday session was internal. There would be time later in the week to delve deep into the Celtics, but Orlando first needed to be armed with the correct mindset to do so and be on the same page offensively.
Friday's session aimed to nail down the Magic's defensive schemes they plan to start the series with, and Saturday was a run-through of sorts ahead of Sunday's opener.
As opposed to last year, Orlando's prep over the three days leading into the series emphasized less physical body movement and more focus on film and mentality.
"[Last season] was the first time in the playoffs for a lot of us, for players and even coaches," Carter said, comparing this year's build-up to last year's. "Not to say it was sporadic, but they were all trying to figure out what was best to do for the team.
"I think this year, bringing in KCP, bringing in Co-Jo (Cory Joseph), last year us going through the seven games with Cleveland, we kind of understand that it's mostly mental. I think that's probably the biggest difference."
If there's anyone to take lessons from, it's Caldwell-Pope and Joseph – two arrivals last summer who bring championship experience from previous stops and have played integral roles in Orlando's late-season surge.
The week wasn't without challenges. Simulating the offensive firepower of Boston's personnel that the Magic will have to contain in the series, while trying to overcome the Celtics' elite defense, would be a tall task for any group, not just Orlando.
That's not to mention Boston's rest and homecourt advantage it enters the series with, too.
But on the eve of Easter Sunday, and with the odds not in their favor, Orlando's belief in itself is all it needs.
"We've got the answers to the test, I think we are overly prepared," Caldwell-Pope said. "I think we're just excited and ready to get after it."
