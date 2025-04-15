Magic Ready for 'Do-or-Die' Play-In Meeting with Hawks
ORLANDO, Fla. – Cole Anthony doesn't usually wake up at 8 a.m. with a big smile on his face.
But the Orlando Magic's fifth-year guard, who apparently is not a morning person, also isn't always playing a game with such high stakes later that evening.
That's what makes Tuesday different. The Magic host the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 in a win-and-in Play-In Tournament game – the first in Orlando's franchise history. While a loss wouldn't prematurely end their season, the Magic have eyes on securing a first-round series trip to Boston this weekend.
Game Preview: Magic vs. Hawks, NBA Play-In Tournament – keys to game, how to watch, odds
"It's a great day," Anthony said after the Magic's Tuesday morning shootaround inside AdventHealth Training Center. "We've got a big game ahead of us, and I'm just excited to get on the court.
"I can tell that's the vibe for everybody in this gym. Everybody just can't wait for this game tonight. It's going to be a great challenge, but it's also a great opportunity, so I'm excited."
The 24-year-old likened the Play-In's win-to-advance nature to the NCAA tournament game, where one game is for all the marbles.
Similarly, Paolo Banchero, Anthony's teammate ever since the All-Star's arrival nearly three years ago, drew comparisons to a Game 7. In either scenario, there's no thought of another game until it's earned.
"You've got to approach it like a championship game," Banchero said Tuesday. "It's only one game. It's not a series or anything so you can't really ease your way into it or get a feel for it. You've got to be ready to go from the tip. I'm looking to give 110 percent effort and do whatever it takes to get the win.
"NCAA Tournament, Game 7, whatever you want to compare it to, it's a do-or-die type of game and I think everyone is going to be ready."
Yet, the Magic are careful to not lean too far into the stakes where they abandon the principles that got them there.
Injuries ate away at Orlando's opportunities to see itself at full strength. But the Magic roll into the Play-In as one of the hotter teams in the league over the final three weeks. Instead of shedding all light on the moment they're in, the Magic would rather focus on carrying over their stronger play that changed the tides of their season late and earned them this positioning.
And, this isn't Orlando's first rodeo in the postseason. A year ago, the Magic had to win games of consequence to notch their first trip to the postseason with this currently constructed core, and spread across a seven-game first-round playoff series, the Magic came away with many valuable lessons that are still fueling them despite it being a more turbulent year.
Anything that threatens to shake their confidence hampers that.
"I don't think we need to get caught up in treating this game as different than the rest, because we're a really good team," Anthony said. "We know how to win big games, we've been in situations like this before. I just think for us, we've got to stay locked in."
Added Anthony: "We've got to treat this like it's another game, and I mean that in the best possible way. We've got to be ready to play from that 12 minutes in the first quarter to zero seconds in the fourth quarter."
Given the previous history between the two teams, Banchero expressed the same sentiments.
"We've had good games, good battles [with the Hawks]," Banchero said, "so not expecting it to be a blowout or anything.
"It's going to be a tough game, and [we've] got to be ready to play 48 minutes. Don't expect them to lay down and just give us a win."
