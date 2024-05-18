Magic Report Cards: Markelle Fultz Causes Conundrum
ORLANDO — Orlando Magic point guard Markelle Fultz faced another difficult season this year with the injury bug.
After playing and starting in 60 games for the Magic last season, the most he played since the 2019-20 campaign, Fultz found himself in a familiar position on the sidelines dealing with a knee injury early in the season.
After the All-Star Break, Fultz lost his spot in the starting lineup to veteran Gary Harris, but he still found a way to contribute off the bench.
While Fultz's statistics (7.8 points per game) left something to be desired, the box score doesn't tell the whole story. Fultz was nominated as one of 12 finalists for the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award, proving his worth off the court.
Fultz is set to become a free agent at season's end, and the Magic have a tough choice to make. While Fultz has struggled to stay on the court, he clearly brings something valuable to the organization when he isn't playing. The former No. 1 overall pick can still be a strong contributor for the Magic, but it likely won't come at the $17 million price tag he had this season.
If Fultz was willing to take a pay cut, he could find his way back to Orlando, but that's a big if as he enters the potential prime of his career.
Grade: C-
