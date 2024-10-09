Magic-Spurs Injury Report: Paul, Wembanyama to Make Preseason Debuts, Carter Jr. Out
The Orlando Magic's 2024-25 NBA preseason slate continues Wednesday night, returning to action to take on the San Antonio Spurs. The game is set for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff inside the Frost Bank Center.
Here's the latest regarding the health and status of the two teams prior to the game:
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Wendell Carter Jr.: OUT (left ankle sprain)
Carter Jr. went down in the third quarter of the Magic's first preseason game on Monday evening. Contesting a shot from Pelicans center Daniel Theis, Carter Jr. came down on Theis' foot and rolled his ankle. He's considered day-to-day with a sprained left ankle.
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
- Charles Bassey: OUT
- Zach Collins: OUT
- David Duke Jr.: OUT
- Nathan Mensah: OUT
- Devin Vassell: OUT (foot)
- Keldon Johnson: OUT
- Tre Jones: OUT
Point guard Chris Paul and center Victor Wembanyama are scheduled to make their preseason debuts on Wednesday after sitting out the Spurs' opener versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Wembanyama will play around 20 minutes in the game, according to a report from Mike Wright.
Guard Devin Vassell continues his recovery from offseason foot surgery.
