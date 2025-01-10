'The Ruler's Back': Paolo Banchero Available to Return Friday Night vs. Milwaukee Bucks
ORLANDO, Fla. – Friday morning, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero posted a message to his Instagram story.
There was no written text. Instead, only a picture from his 50-point performance from earlier this season, accompanied by a JAY-Z song.
That track? "The Ruler's Back."
After a 34-game absence because of a torn right oblique and some time spent reconditioning in preparation for a return, Banchero is available to play Friday night vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced Friday afternoon.
The 6-10, 250-pound former No. 1 pick, Rookie of the Year and All-Star was out of the gates quickly prior to his injury diagnosis. Through five games, he was averaging 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists a game – all marks that are career highs for the third-year pro.
Yet, it's been over two months since Banchero has shared the floor with his Magic teammates. Speaking with reporters at Thursday's shootaround, Banchero said the time "flew by.
"I remember first getting hurt being like, 'You know, it's going to be a long, long time out,'" he added, "but honestly, I can say the time went by fast and I'm just happy to be at this point."
So are his teammates and coaches. Voices around Orlando expect a transition period, but those same figures are eager to enter it. Having Banchero back eases a lot of pressure and raises the Magic's level of play tremendously.
A lot has transpired throughout his recovery the past 10-plus weeks. A complete timeline:
- Oct. 30: Banchero tears his oblique on a jump pass in the Magic's loss at Chicago, but finishes the game with the injury.
- Oct. 31, 4:34 p.m. ET: Upon arrival in Cleveland for the second game of five-city road trip, Banchero is diagnosed with a right oblique strain and is listed as questionable for the next day's game vs. the Cavaliers.
- Oct. 31, 9:53 p.m. ET: Further evaluation diagnoses Banchero with a torn right oblique, and he's ruled out indefinitely, the Magic announce
- Nov. 18: Banchero tells ESPN and Andscape he thinks he can get back by Christmas.
- Dec. 1: Banchero says he's begun doing light on-court work for the first time
- Dec. 6: Franz Wagner tears his right oblique in a 102-94 loss at Philadelphia, diagnosed the next day.
- Dec. 19: Magic coach Jamahl Mosley tells reporters that Banchero is increasing his work load, but still has yet to take contact.
- Dec. 21: Banchero seen shooting, going through more intense ball-handling and passing drills at shootaround. That night, Moe Wagner tears his left ACL.
- Dec. 26: Banchero is seen taking light contact and going through conditioning reps at shootaround.
- Dec. 27: Banchero's injury designation on the team's report lists him under "return to competition conditioning."
- Dec. 29: Banchero tells reporters his oblique tear is "fully healed."
- Dec. 31: Banchero writes on Instagram that 2025 is the "year of the 5."
- Jan. 3: Jalen Suggs leaves Magic's game at Toronto by wheelchair, is later diagnosed with a low back strain.
- Jan. 5: Mosley says Banchero is working his way up "slowly but surely."
- Jan. 7: Banchero again says on Instagram that "the wait is almost over" for his return.
- Jan. 8: Mosley says Banchero went through a full practice, a significant step in prepping him for his return.
- Jan. 9: The Magic officially announce Banchero will play versus Milwaukee
The upgrade comes one day after he was deemed questionable for the Magic's Thursday night matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves on the first night of a back-to-back in the Kia Center. After going through an intensive on-court workout pregame, however, the Magic downgraded held him in reserve.
Asked postgame what went into the decision, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said: "Making sure he's ready for the long haul. Walking into a back-to-back in some cases plays a portion of that. But our ability to keep him healthy for the duration, more than just trying to jump back in."
Now, Banchero gets the green light at last, rewarding him for staying engaged with his rehab through the extended period. He said the credit for that goes to the training staff, who kept him on the right track even when the tasks felt monotonous.
"Just coming in every day, not doing much, just doing stuff to make my injury feel better which they knew was driving me crazy," Banchero said. "They just did a really good job of putting dates [and] times in my head that I had to work toward. Arnie [Kander, Magic VP of player performance and wellness], funny guy; at first, when I first got hurt, it was Christmas time so I was working toward Christmas time. He gave me a couple dates where I started doing more, and then when it got to [that time], he was like, 'No, I think it'll be a little longer. So he gave me an earlier date in January, so then I was working toward that. Then he was like, 'No, I think it's going to be a little longer.'"
Added Banchero: "He just did a good job of playing cat and mouse – making me think I was going to be able to come back a little early so I worked, worked, worked, then pushing it back a little longer so I got to rest and recover.
"Now the time is here."
