Magic star Paolo Banchero can reach new heights
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is going into his fourth NBA season with the team, where he hopes to reach new heights.
Banchero, 22, is the leader of the Magic, who could make a leap as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. ESPN insider Tim Bontemps named Banchero as one of 10 players that could define the NBA season.
"Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, has a rare blend of size, strength and skill within his 6-foot-10, 250-pound frame, and doesn't even turn 23 years old until Nov. 12. But, in his three seasons, Banchero has hit 3-pointers at a career 32% clip and barely crept over 50% true shooting last season for the first time in his career," Bontemps wrote.
"The addition of [Desmond] Bane, a terrific outside shooter and additional ballhandling threat, will help plenty. Having [Franz] Wagner end a two-year cold streak shooting from deep -- he went from 36% three seasons ago to under 30% each of the past two years -- will, too.
"Orlando will go as far as Banchero can carry them. And, in a wide-open Eastern Conference because of Achilles injuries to the Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton and the Celtics' Jayson Tatum (a theme of this list that will come up again), that could be quite far -- assuming he takes the steps forward the Magic believe he can this season and beyond."
While the addition of Bane will have a large factor in Orlando's success and Wagner's jump could also determine how strong the team performs, the season will likely be defined with how well Banchero plays.
Banchero is the alpha for the Magic and he will take the team as far as he can. He is expected to play at a level the team has not seen before and that should help catapult the Magic towards the top of the Eastern Conference standings.
Banchero and the Magic will begin their preseason against the Miami Heat tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET inside Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network.
