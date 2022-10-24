Magic Starting 5: Paolo Banchero Gets Props

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC LOSE TIGHT GAME VS. CELTICS

"The Magic may be 0-3 to start the year, but each game so far has been winnable and the team is playing well enough to stay in games. However, there isn't enough stamina to keep the pace in the fourth quarter and that is simply part of the growth and maturation process for young teams in the NBA."

2. JAYSON TATUM TALKS PAOLO

"When Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero took the floor Saturday night against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics, it was a matchup between two of Duke's recent top draftees."

3. BLAKE GRIFFIN SAYS PAOLO BANCHERO WILL BE 'SCARY'

”He's proven to be a challenge for each opponent he's faced so far and every player that's tried to guard him. One of those players, former No. 1 overall pick Blake Griffin, knows the journey he's about to embark on and how dangerous he can be in the league."

4. KEVON HARRIS MAKING HIS MARK

"Harris didn't make too many waves in the box score, but he played like a prototypical rookie on a two-way contract ... making the hustle plays, diving for loose balls, providing energy to the fans and teammates. It has all the inner-workings of a potential fan favorite someday."

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tonight against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA TV.

