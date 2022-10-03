Magic Starting 5 - Orlando Training Camp Notes: Mo Bamba, Jamahl Mosley, Gary Harris

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MO BAMBA NEXT LEVEL?

"With a plethora of high-potential, young talent on the roster, Bamba's transition into more of an experienced veteran role will be welcomed. Over the summer, where there was a lot of speculation as to where he'd end up in free agency, Bamba decided to stay in Orlando, as he signed a two-year, $21 million contract that will take him through the 2023-24 season."

2. JAMAHL MOSLEY RAISING EXPECTATIONS

"I think the biggest thing that these guys are gonna continue to understand is what were demanded last year and now more so it's just at a different scale," Mosley said. "That level of detail turns up the attention to what we're asking continues to grow and get and they understand exactly what that is."

3. GARY HARRIS SHARES WHY HE STAYED IN ORLANDO

"While Harris is recovering from a torn meniscus, he may not receive the playing time he could get with other teams nor the opportunity to play in competitive playoff games, but the nine-year veteran is still having a lot of fun in Orlando."

4. TERRENCE ROSS 'IN GREAT SHAPE'

"His veteran experience will be crucial off the court in mentoring the younger players, but Ross, an 11-year veteran, can also be valuable on the court. He's hoping to have a better season than he did last year. Ross shot just 39.7 percent from the field, including 29.2 percent from 3-point range. He also averaged just 10 points per game, his lowest scoring production since the 2017-18 season when he only played in 24 games."

5. MAGIC SEASON COUNTDOWN

The Magic is 16 days away from kicking off the season against the Detroit Pistons on October 19.

