Magic Starting 5: Franz Wagner Among NBA's Best?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. FRANZ WAGNER: TOP 10 SMALL FORWARD?

"The 21-year-old recently concluded a bronze medal run at this year's EuroBasket, which concluded a seventeen year drought for his home country of Germany. Over his nine games, Wagner posted 16 points, four rebounds while shooting over 40 percent from beyond the arc."

2. JABARI SMITH READY TO ROCK FOR ROCKETS

"Smith entered the draft as the consensus No. 1 pick, well on his way to the Orlando Magic. If the franchise decided to take another sought-after prospect, Smith Jr. felt so confident in his draft stock that he did not attend a pre-draft workout beyond the Oklahoma City Thunder, who held the No. 2 pick."

3. BECKY HAMMON LEADS LAS VEGAS ACES TO WNBA TITLE

"Hammon served an integral role as a member of the Spurs coaching staff until departing in 2022 when she became the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces. She led the team to a 26-10 regular season and ultimately the WNBA championship."

4. CP3 TO BIG D?

"Literally for decades, Chris Paul has served as a Dallas Mavericks “pipe-dream” acquisition, maybe ranking only behind LeBron James in that forever-unattainable category. Has Paul’s status in that regard changed?"

5. MAGIC FACT OF THE DAY

The Orlando Magic used to be the sister franchise of the WNBA's Orlando Miracle from 1999-2002. After the 2002 season, the team moved to Connecticut to become the Sun, who lost to the Aces in the WNBA Finals Sunday.

