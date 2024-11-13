Still Perfect at Home, Franz Wagner and Magic Rout Hornets in NBA Cup Opener
ORLANDO, Fla. – Franz Wagner had the kind of night that left Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley shaking his head in disbelief.
For the third consecutive home game, Wagner was the irresistible force in a blowout victory with 32 points. The Magic outscored the Hornets by 21 points in the second and third quarters to win their NBA Cup opener 114-89.
The Magic are 5-0 at home, 6-6 overall, and 1-0 in the East Group A of the NBA Cup.
With point differential being one of the tiebreakers in determining who advances to the knockout rounds of the competition, the Magic's final deficit of 25 is significant.
Orlando also got double-digit contributions from Moe Wagner (18) and Suggs (17), who made his first seven shots.
LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 35 points..
The Magic defense, which came into the game ranked second in the NBA in defensive rating, held its opponent under 100 points for the third consecutive game. They forced 22 turnovers, which led to 22 points for the Magic.
Orlando scored 17 fast-break points and its bench outscored Charlotte's 45-27. The Hornets came into the contest averaging the third-most 2nd-chance points this season, but scored just six Tuesday night.
Up Next
The Magic continue their homestand with the second leg of their third back-to-back this season Wednesday night. Orlando entertains the Indiana Pacers, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.
