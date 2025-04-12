Magic Takeaways: Orlando Reserves Dominate Pacers to Secure .500 Finish
INDIANAPOLIS – In their penultimate game before the Play-In Tournament, the Orlando Magic led by as many as 35 points and cruised to a 129-115 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night in Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The win, the Magic's 41st this year, secured at least a .500 finish to the regular season for a second consecutive year. Orlando last finished above .500 in back-to-back seasons in 2011 and 2012.
Neither the Magic nor Pacers played their usual starters, clearing the way for Orlando's reserves to display the offensive fireworks. The Magic's 129 points were their third-most in a game this season, shooting 57.6 percent from the field and 13-of-32 from three, while logging 32 assists (t-most this season).
Next, the Magic will close the regular season Sunday at Atlanta. After the Hawks win Friday versus the Philadelphia 76ers, the locked up the No. 8 seed and locked in Tuesday's No. 7-8 impending matchup.
Here's more of what stood out from the Magic's stress-free road victory in Indianapolis.
Reserves shine with regulars resting
Friday's contest was rather inconsequential for either team.
Orlando's win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday clinched the Magic the No. 7 seed in the Play-In Tournament and a second consecutive Southeast Division title.
Set to host the Atlanta Hawks in Tuesday's No. 7-8 Play-In Tournament game, Orlando sat starters Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Wendell Carter Jr., while Cory Joseph played limited minutes before also sitting out the rest of the contest. Postgame, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley declined to answer if Orlando's top options would do the same Sunday.
And, by defeating a resting top-seeded Cleveland team Thursday night, the Pacers secured a top-4 finish and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Entering Friday, Indiana could've opted to attempt and steal the No. 3 seed from the New York Knicks. But, on the second night of a back-to-back, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said giving the likes of Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner the night off was the "right thing to do." Ben Sheppard, who was doubtful because of a left great toe strain, also sat out for Indiana.
In turn, numerous Magic reserves saw increases to their share of minutes – an opportunity they didn't risk squandering.
Orlando tied a franchise record with eight players in double figures:
- Trevelin Queen, 25 points
- Anthony Black, 21
- Jett Howard, 17
- Tristan da Silva, 14
- Jonathan Isaac, 12
- Goga Bitadze, 11
- Caleb Houstan, 10
- Gary Harris, 10
It's the first time since Feb. 24, 2024, that eight Magic players have scored 10-plus points, and it's happened 16 times now in the team's 36-year history. Orlando's bench accounted for 82 points, which ties for the second-most in team history.
"I loved their effort," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said postgame. "I loved their togetherness, the way in which they played for one another, trusted the pass, trusted each other, defended for one another, followed the game plan to a T. I thought they did a very good job, and that's what these opportunities are about for these young men: being able to step into those moments, and they all took advantage of it."
"We knew we were going to have the opportunity to have more minutes today," Queen said. "We played with confidence, we played with poise, and at the end of the day, we came out on top. I think it's a testament to all the work we've been putting in and staying ready."
They had the full support of their fully-engaged teammates, too.
"You see the energy on the bench, you watch guys cheering for the next guy ... This is a tied-together group, and that's what makes this group special," Mosley said.
Offense explodes in second quarter to gain separation
A fast-paced, flowing first quarter saw the Magic and Pacers play to a 29-all tie after 12 minutes. The next 12 minutes, however, would not be as balanced.
Orlando scored 43 points in the frame before halftime, tying a franchise record for most points scored in a second quarter (43 on Feb. 14, 2023). It also stands alone as the Magic's season-high for points in any quarter this year.
The Magic shot 18-25 from the field (6-9 from 3PT) in the quarter. Queen scored 13 points in the quarter, and the second-year duo of Howard (11) and Black (10) each logged double-digit points during the hot-shooting frame.
Trevelin Queen's career-high send-off
Queen's scoring effort not only led the Magic, but it was a career-high for the two-way guard.
But, it may have been his last.
Friday was his 31st appearance this season and his 50th active game. Per two-way contract rules, Queen can no longer be active for Orlando this season, and he is ineligible to participate in the postseason.
And, only players with three or fewer years of NBA service are eligible to sign two-way contracts. Counting the 2024-25 season, Queen has now seen NBA action in four years.
With five rebounds, four assists and three steals to accomodate his personal-best night in the scoring column, though, he knows where he belongs.
"Today gave me the confidence and belief that I am an NBA player," he said.
Magic will finish .500 or better
After winning Friday, the worst Orlando can finish is 41-41.
After an up-and-down regular season, the Magic have won 10 of 13 games and, in the last 72 hours, earned a Southeast Division title, security in the postseason and no worse than an even mark for their troubles.
"We've got a group of fighters on our team," Black said. "It just says a lot about how we were able to come together as a team and string together wins and string together wins no matter who's in the lineup."
Up Next
The Magic visit the Hawks at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 13 inside State Farm Arena to close the regular season.
