Jonathan Isaac Earns $2.6M Contact Bonus for Reaching Games-Played Mark
INDIANAPOLIS – Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac has reached a significant contract milestone.
By checking into Friday night's game at Indiana with 5:15 left in the first quarter, Isaac appeared in his 70th regular-season game Friday night – earning him a $2.6-million bonus that was included in his contract renegotiation-and-extension he and the Magic agreed to this last summer.
Isaac has played 70-plus games once (2018-19) in his eight-year NBA career. After returning from two complete years missed due to injury in 2023, the Magic's 2017 first-round draft pick had appeared in 69 total games over the two seasons before this one.
Heading into Friday's Pacers contest, Isaac was averaging 5.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He is shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 26.0 percent from three.
Isaac's contract for the 2024-25 season is worth $25 million, making him the Magic's highest-paid player this season. He was originally slated to make $17 million, but when he and Orlando agreed to the 5-year, $84-million extension last summer, the Magic upped his contract value by $8 million to make him extension-eligible and use their remaining cap space.
The remainder of Isaac's extension, which kicks in starting next season, is worth $59 million spread over the following four seasons, but only $23 million is fully guaranteed:
- 2025-26 base salary
- $8 milllion, 2026-27
The remainder of Isaac's 2026-27 salary is guaranteed if he played 52 games the previous year after the 2026 moratorium.
Isaac's contract is non-guaranteed in both 2027-28 and '28-'29, but similarly to 2026-27, it becomes fully guaranteed if Isaac plays 52 games in the season before or one day after the respectiv year's moratorium.
