Orlando Magic-Toronto Raptors Injury Report: Tuesday, March 4
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors meet for the second time in three days Tuesday night, wrapping up their four-game season series at 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center.
Orlando has lost three straight games and four of five on this homestand. The Magic are 29-33, sitting eighth in the Eastern Conference.
Toronto, on the other hand, is 19-42 this year. Two of those wins have come against the Magic, who they defeated 104-102 Sunday evening.
Before Tuesday's contest, here's the latest on player health, status and injuries for each team.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Out (left knee arthroscopic surgery; trochlea cartilage tear)
- Mac McClung: Out (G League)
- Ethan Thompson: Out (G League)
- Moe Wagner: Out (torn left ACL)
Tuesday makes 16 straight absences for Suggs. He was ruled out indefinitely over the weekend because of a trochlea cartilage injury in his left knee. He will have arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose fragment of cartilage this week.
ESPN reported Monday that, while playing with Orlando's G League affiliate, McClung broke his right thumb in the Osceola Magic's Sunday contest versus the Windy City Bulls.
Toronto Raptors Injury Report
- Ochai Agbaji: Out (left ankle sprain)
- Jamison Battle: Out (nasal fracture)
- Ulrich Chomche: Out (rght proximal MCL tear)
- Gradey Dick: Out (right ischial tuberosity contusion)
- Brandon Ingram: Out (left ankle sprain)
- Garrett Temple: Out (personal reasons)
Gradey Dick left Sunday's game in the second quarter with a pelvis injury and did not return. He will miss the return contest of this mini two-game swing.
Related Stories on the Orlando Magic
- STRUGGLE FOR SPACING: The Magic have consistently faced opponents who congest the paint. That's translating to plenty of struggles for Orlando's offense. CLICK HERE
- SUGGS HAVING SURGERY: Jalen Suggs will have arthroscopic surgery to remove a cartilage fragment in his left knee. CLICK HERE
- LATEST MAGIC NOTEBOOK: A Moe Wagner sighting at practice, praise from the Warriors & more on Paolo's Community Enrichment Award. CLICK HERE
- PAOLO WINS MAGIC'S ANNUAL COMMUNITY AWARD: The first-time honoree was recognized Saturday night at the Orlando Wine Festival & Auction. CLICK HERE
- MAGIC'S PROCESS MUST YIELD RESULTS: This is the time of year when Orlando hopes to play its best basketball. Now is the chance to show it. CLICK HERE
Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?
Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.