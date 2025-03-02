Magic's Jalen Suggs to Have Surgery on Injured Left Knee
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is heading for arthroscopic surgery to remove a cartilage fragment in his left knee.
League sources confirmed to Magic on SI ESPN's first report on Sunday afternoon.
Suggs was diagnosed Friday with a trochlea cartilage injury in his left knee and was ruled out indefinitely. As the franchise developed a treatment plan, a procedure to remove loose cartilage was among the options on the table.
The fourth-year guard will undergo his procedure in the coming week, Magic on SI learned. His return will depend on how he responds to post-operation treatment and rehabilitation, and he is expected to make a full recovery.
Speaking with reporters after the Magic's Saturday practice, Suggs was hopeful to return this season as he looked forward to restarting his recovery process, which unveiled new complications following a workout in his ramp-up to a return this past week. But, he himself didn't rule out the possibility of undergoig a procedure.
"We're talking about it," Suggs said. "We'll go with what best suits not only that timeline, but health, and go from there.
"Everything right now is pointing toward getting back at the end of the year and getting ready to play basketball. Until something changes, that's what I'm shooting for and what I'm going on with."
Suggs has appeared and started in 35 games this season, which would be a career-low for a season in his career. When playing, he is averaging a career-high 16.2 points, along with 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals in 28.6 minutes per game.
Because of earlier injuries to Paolo Banchero (34 games, torn right oblique) and Franz Wagner (20 games, torn right oblique), the Magic have gotten just six games out of 61 possible from their core trio this year. They are 4-2 in those contests.
Orlando's starting guard will miss Sunday's contest versus the Toronto Raptors, which tips at 6 p.m. ET from the Kia Center.
It will be his 15th consecutive absence, the 25th in the last 26 games and his 27th overall game out of action. Orlando is 9-17 in the previous 26 games sans Suggs.
