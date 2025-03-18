Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets, Wednesday, March 19: Odds, How to Watch, Tip Time
ORLANDO, Fla. –– The Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets meet Wednesday night in the Kia Center at 7 p.m. ET, concluding this year's season series between the inter-conference foes.
It's Orlando's first game back at home since concluding a five-game road trip on Sunday afternoon with a signature win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Houston comes into the contest streaking, winning its last seven games, beating the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime on Monday night.
The Rockets defeated the Magic in a low-scoring struggle on the second stop of Orlando's road trip back on March 10.
How to Watch Magic vs. Rockets
Who: Orlando Magic (32-37, 8th in East) vs. Houston Rockets (44-25, 2nd in Wast)
What: NBA Regular Season Game
When: Wednesday, March 19, 7 p.m ET
Where: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Radio: 96.9 The Game (Orlando), Orlando Magic Audio Network, SiriusXM
Latest Spread: Houston -2.5
Over/Under: o/u 208.5
Moneyline: Houston -124
Last Meeting: Houston 97, Orlando 84 on March 10, 2025
Game Notes
- The Magic have lost 18 of the last 25 meetings against the Rockets, but have won 8 of the last 15 at Orlando.
- Assistant coach Jesse Mermuys spent the 2013-14 season as assistant coach/director of player development with the Rockets.
- Trevelin Queen played 10 games with the Rockets during the 2021-22 campaign.
Injury Report
For the latest player health, status and injury for Orlando and Houston, click here.
Leading Scorers [active]
Orlando Magic
- Paolo Banchero: 25.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Franz Wagner: 24.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists
- Cole Anthony (questionable): 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists
- Anthony Black: 9.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists
- Wendell Carter Jr.: 8.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists
Houston Rockets
- Jalen Green: 21.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists
- Alperen Sengun: 19.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists
- Fred VanVleet: 14.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists
- Dillion Brooks: 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists
- Tari Eason: 12.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists
- Jabari Smith Jr.: 12.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists
Meet the Coaches
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando Magic: Mosley tipped off his fourth NBA season as a head coach this season, all of which having come with the Magic. He's 135-180 in the regular season all-time, and 3-4 in the playoffs. Before Mosley was named the head coach of the Magic, he was an assistant with Dallas, Cleveland, and Denver. He's a Colorado alum, and played four years of professional basketball in Mexico, Australia, Finland and South Korea.
Ime Udoka, Houston Rockets: Udoka is in his second season as the Rockets' head coach after a single season leading the Boston Celtics. Prior to being a head coach, he spent several seasons as an assistant in San Antonio, then individual seasons in Philadelphia and Brooklyn. Udoka had a seven-season NBA career as a player spanning 316 games.
