Skip to main content

Scout: Magic No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero on 'Tier By Himself'

Paolo Banchero impressed many in his short Las Vegas stint.

ORLANDO - When the Orlando Magic selected Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in last month's draft, many believed him to be even alongside Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr.

In fact, Holmgren and Smith Jr. appeared to be in a tier slightly higher than Banchero at the time of the draft. However, after the Las Vegas Summer League, things have changed ... at least in the eyes of one talent evaluator.

“I would put Paolo [Banchero] on a tier by himself, then a gap, and then start with the other guys,” one talent evaluator told Action Network.

Banchero had an abbreviated two-game Summer League run after an ankle injury cut his showcase short.

However, Banchero proved the impact he brings, posting averages of 20 points, six assists and five rebounds.

The mentality the former Duke star possesses has impressed those in the NBA circle, even ones with years of experience and championship pedigrees.

“The plays that he made that did not involve him having the basketball is why I think Paolo is gonna be one of them guys,” four-time NBA Champion Draymond Green said on his podcast. “Him getting on teammates coming in as a rookie, the winning plays that he was making down the stretch.”

Even with the high praise, there is a little criticism to match regarding Banchero's defense.

“Defense is not going to be a priority for him,” one scout told Action Network, “But with with that skillset, he doesn’t have to in the league.”

Banchero's defense has been the perceived weak point in his game, but a game-saving block during the game against the Sacramento Kings dispels that myth. He will be more valuable on offense than defense, but if he proves his doubters wrong about his defense, the No. 1 overall pick will truly be on a tier by himself.

Paolo Banchero
News

Scout: Magic No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero on 'Tier By Himself'

By Jeremy Brener1 minute ago
Paolo Banchero
News

LOOK: Magic No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero Wearing New Luka Doncic Shoes

By Jeremy Brener3 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell
News

Magic Should Trade For Donovan Mitchell, Says Bill Simmons

By Jeremy Brener6 hours ago
Franz Mo Wagner
News

Magic Brothers Franz, Mo Wagner to Compete in EuroBasket 2022

By Jeremy Brener22 hours ago
Paolo Banchero
News

WATCH: Magic Game-Winner Named Summer League Best Play

By Jeremy BrenerJul 19, 2022 12:44 PM EDT
ap_e770f365fdd0448ba6cda2563bef58a9
News

'I Wanna Be a Winner': Paolo Banchero Ready to Bring Success Back to Magic

By Riley SheppardJul 19, 2022 10:18 AM EDT
Paolo Banchero
News

Orlando Magic No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero Competing in Hometown Seattle Pro-Am League

By Jeremy BrenerJul 18, 2022 12:38 PM EDT
Paolo Banchero
News

Rookie of the Year Odds: Magic No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero The Favorite?

By Jeremy BrenerJul 18, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
Rafer Alston
News

Former Magic PG, Streetball Legend Coaching 'The Basketball Tournament' Team

By The Magic Insider StaffJul 17, 2022 1:17 PM EDT