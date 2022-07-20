Scout: Magic No. 1 Pick Paolo Banchero on 'Tier By Himself'

ORLANDO - When the Orlando Magic selected Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick in last month's draft, many believed him to be even alongside Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr.

In fact, Holmgren and Smith Jr. appeared to be in a tier slightly higher than Banchero at the time of the draft. However, after the Las Vegas Summer League, things have changed ... at least in the eyes of one talent evaluator.

“I would put Paolo [Banchero] on a tier by himself, then a gap, and then start with the other guys,” one talent evaluator told Action Network.

Banchero had an abbreviated two-game Summer League run after an ankle injury cut his showcase short.

However, Banchero proved the impact he brings, posting averages of 20 points, six assists and five rebounds.

The mentality the former Duke star possesses has impressed those in the NBA circle, even ones with years of experience and championship pedigrees.

“The plays that he made that did not involve him having the basketball is why I think Paolo is gonna be one of them guys,” four-time NBA Champion Draymond Green said on his podcast. “Him getting on teammates coming in as a rookie, the winning plays that he was making down the stretch.”

Even with the high praise, there is a little criticism to match regarding Banchero's defense.

“Defense is not going to be a priority for him,” one scout told Action Network, “But with with that skillset, he doesn’t have to in the league.”

Banchero's defense has been the perceived weak point in his game, but a game-saving block during the game against the Sacramento Kings dispels that myth. He will be more valuable on offense than defense, but if he proves his doubters wrong about his defense, the No. 1 overall pick will truly be on a tier by himself.