Could Magic Draft Shaquille O'Neal's Son Shareef?

ORLANDO - When the Orlando Magic first held the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, the team selected Shaquille O'Neal 30 years ago back in 1992.

And while it's unlikely the Magic will choose Shaq's son Shareef first overall, there's a chance the team could select him later this month.

According to The Athletic, Shareef O'Neal has stayed in the draft, despite other sources saying that he had withdrawn.

O'Neal, a 6-10 forward, was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2018 out of high school and ultimately chose to attend UCLA after originally committing to Arizona.

His time at UCLA was overshadowed by a heart issue that held him out for the entire 2018-19 season.

O'Neal played just one season for the Bruins before transferring to his father's alma mater at LSU.

O'Neal dealt with a foot injury while at LSU that limited him to just 24 appearances across the past two seasons.

Throughout his college career, O'Neal averaged 2.6 points per game.

While O'Neal's time in college was ultimately defined by his time off the court more than his time on the court, maybe the jump to the NBA is what he needs.

O'Neal is expected to workout for a few teams in the weeks leading up to the NBA Draft on June 23.

O'Neal isn't expected to be drafted, but could catch on as an undrafted free agent and participate in Summer League with a team. Maybe that team could be the team that drafted his father.