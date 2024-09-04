The Magic Insider

2024-25 Schedule Released for Magic's NBA G League Affiliate

The Osceola Magic, NBA G League affiliate of the Orlando Magic, released their 2024-25 schedule. The season opener is Nov. 8. Home games are played at Osceola Heritage Park, home to Silver Spurs Arena.

Mason Williams

The main logo for the Osceola Magic.
The main logo for the Osceola Magic. / NBA
In this story:

KISSIMMEE, Fla. –– The Orlando Magic's NBA G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, on Tuesday learned its 2024-25 schedule.

The season begins Friday, Nov. 8 at home against the Austin Spurs. The opener is the first of a 16-game Tip-Off Tournament that precedes the 34-game regular season – the fourth year running for the schedule format.

The tournament culminates with the NBA G League Winter Showcase, a four-day event in Orlando. After that, records reset for all 31 of the G League teams ahead of the regular season.

Notable features of the Osceola Magic's schedule:

  • 13 total home games on Friday, Saturday or Sunday
  • Seven back-to-backs – five home/home, two away/away
  • Eight games in November, eight in December, 10 in January, eight in February, 14 in March
  • Two four-game homestands, one five-game homestand
  • Two seven-game road trips

The final game of the G League regular season is March 29 vs. the Birmingham Squadron (New Orleans).

For ticket information, visit OsceolaMagic.com or call 407-447-2140. All home games are played at Osceola Heritage Park, home to Silver Spurs Arena.

Osceola Magic Full 2024-25 Schedule

*NBA affiliate in (parenthesis). All times Eastern.*
+ indicates Tip-Off Tournament game

November

  • Friday 11/8 vs. Austin Spurs (San Antonio), 7 p.m. +
  • Sunday 11/10 vs. Austin Spurs (San Antonio), 3 p.m. +
  • Thursday 11/14 vs. Mexico City Capitanes, 11 a.m. +
  • Friday 11/15 vs. Mexico City Capitanes, 7 p.m. +
  • Wednesday 11/20 @ Memphis Hustle (Memphis), 11:30 a.m. +
  • Friday 11/22 @ Memphis Hustle (Memphis), 8 p.m. +
  • Monday 11/25 @ Texas Legends (Dallas), 8 p.m. +
  • Tuesday 11/26 @ Texas Legends (Dallas), 8 p.m. +

December

  • Sunday 12/1 @ Mexico City Capitanes, 5 p.m. +
  • Wednesday 12/4 @ Birmingham Squadron (New Orleans), 12:30 p.m +
  • Friday12/6 @ Birmingham Squadron (New Orleans), 8 p.m. +
  • Sunday 12/8 vs. Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City), 3 p.m. +
  • Thursday 12/12 vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston), 7 p.m. +
  • Saturday 12/14 vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston), 7 p.m. +
  • December 19-22: 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase (Orlando)
  • Friday 12/27 vs. College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta), 7 p.m.
  • Sunday 12/29 @ Raptors 905 (Toronto), 2 p.m.

January

  • Monday 1/6 @ Westchester Knicks (New York), 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday 1/8 @ Indiana Mad Ants (Indiana), 12:30 p.m.
  • Friday 1/10 @ Indiana Mad Ants (Indiana), 12:30 p.m.
  • Sunday 1/12 @ Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee), 1:30 p.m.
  • Friday 1/17 @ Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami), 8 p.m.
  • Saturday 1/18 @ Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami), 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday 1/22 vs. Capital City Go-Go (Washington) 7 p.m.
  • Sunday 1/26 @ Maine Celtics (Boston), 1 p.m.
  • Tuesday 1/28 vs. College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta), 7 p.m.
  • Thursday 1/30 vs. Westchester Knicks (New York), 7 p.m.

February

  • Sunday 2/2 @ Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia), 2 p.m.
  • Tuesday 2/4 @ Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia, 11 a.m.
  • Friday 2/7 @ Raptors 905 (Toronto), 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday 2/9 vs. Grand Rapids Gold (Denver), 3 p.m.
  • Monday 2/10 vs. Grand Rapids Gold (Denver), 7 p.m.
  • Friday 2/21 @ Long Island Nets (Brooklyn), 7 p.m.
  • Sunday 2/23 @ Long Island Nets (Brooklyn), 3 p.m.
  • Friday 2/28 @ Iowa Wolves (Minnesota), 7:30 p.m.

March

  • Sunday 3/2 vs. Windy City Bulls (Chicago), 3 p.m.
  • Monday 3/3 vs. Windy City Bulls (Chicago), 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday 3/5 @ Cleveland Charge (Cleveland), 11 a.m.
  • Sunday 3/9 vs. Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte), 3 p.m.
  • Tuesday 3/11 vs. Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte), 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday 3/12 vs. Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State), 7 p.m.
  • Friday 3/14 vs. Stockton Kings (Sacramento), 7 p.m.
  • Sunday 3/16 vs. Stockton Kings (Sacramento), 3 p.m.
  • Thursday 3/20 @ Maine Celtics (Boston), 7 p.m.
  • Saturday 3/22 @ Cleveland Charge (Cleveland), 5 p.m.
  • Monday 3/24 vs. Motor City Cruise (Detroit), 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday 3/26 vs. Motor City Cruise (Detroit), 7 p.m.
  • Friday 3/28 vs. Birmingham Squadron (New Orleans), 7 p.m.
  • Saturday 3/29 vs. Birmingham Squadron (New Orleans), 7 p.m.

NBA G League Key Dates to Know

  • Sept. 7, Sept. 14: Osceola Magic local player tryouts. More information
  • Oct. 26: NBA G League Draft, 1 p.m.
  • Oct. 28-Nov. 7: NBA G League Training Camps
  • Nov. 8: Tip-Off Tournament opener
  • Dec. 19-22: NBA G League Winter Showcase (Orlando)
  • Dec. 27: NBA G League regular season begins
  • Jan. 5, 2025: 10-Day contracts eligible to be signed
  • Jan. 10, 2025: All NBA contracts are guaranteed for the remainder of the season
  • Feb. 14-16, 2025: NBA All-Star Weekend 2025 (San Francisco, Calif.)
  • April 1: NBA G League Playoffs Begin

Local television and radio designations have yet to be announced.

Related Stories on the Orlando Magic

  • MAGIC'S BELIEF IN CONTINUITY: Orlando took a longer-term approach to its roster building after years of short-term failure. Now, it's paying off. CLICK HERE
  • MAGIC CAN RISE IN EAST: Why two Boston Celtics legends believe in Orlando's ability to rise this season. CLICK HERE
  • NBA CENTRAL PREVIEW: Three teams in the Central Division finished with similar or identical records to the Orlando Magic in 2023-24. How do they stack up versus one another entering the 2024-25 season? CLICK HERE

Want more Orlando Magic coverage on Sports Illustrated?

Follow 'Orlando Magic on SI' on Facebook and like our page. Follow Magic beat reporter Mason Williams on Twitter/X @mvsonwilliams. Also, bookmark our homepage so you never miss a story.

Published
Mason Williams

MASON WILLIAMS

Home/News