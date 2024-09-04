2024-25 Schedule Released for Magic's NBA G League Affiliate
KISSIMMEE, Fla. –– The Orlando Magic's NBA G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, on Tuesday learned its 2024-25 schedule.
The season begins Friday, Nov. 8 at home against the Austin Spurs. The opener is the first of a 16-game Tip-Off Tournament that precedes the 34-game regular season – the fourth year running for the schedule format.
The tournament culminates with the NBA G League Winter Showcase, a four-day event in Orlando. After that, records reset for all 31 of the G League teams ahead of the regular season.
Notable features of the Osceola Magic's schedule:
- 13 total home games on Friday, Saturday or Sunday
- Seven back-to-backs – five home/home, two away/away
- Eight games in November, eight in December, 10 in January, eight in February, 14 in March
- Two four-game homestands, one five-game homestand
- Two seven-game road trips
The final game of the G League regular season is March 29 vs. the Birmingham Squadron (New Orleans).
For ticket information, visit OsceolaMagic.com or call 407-447-2140. All home games are played at Osceola Heritage Park, home to Silver Spurs Arena.
Osceola Magic Full 2024-25 Schedule
*NBA affiliate in (parenthesis). All times Eastern.*
+ indicates Tip-Off Tournament game
November
- Friday 11/8 vs. Austin Spurs (San Antonio), 7 p.m. +
- Sunday 11/10 vs. Austin Spurs (San Antonio), 3 p.m. +
- Thursday 11/14 vs. Mexico City Capitanes, 11 a.m. +
- Friday 11/15 vs. Mexico City Capitanes, 7 p.m. +
- Wednesday 11/20 @ Memphis Hustle (Memphis), 11:30 a.m. +
- Friday 11/22 @ Memphis Hustle (Memphis), 8 p.m. +
- Monday 11/25 @ Texas Legends (Dallas), 8 p.m. +
- Tuesday 11/26 @ Texas Legends (Dallas), 8 p.m. +
December
- Sunday 12/1 @ Mexico City Capitanes, 5 p.m. +
- Wednesday 12/4 @ Birmingham Squadron (New Orleans), 12:30 p.m +
- Friday12/6 @ Birmingham Squadron (New Orleans), 8 p.m. +
- Sunday 12/8 vs. Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City), 3 p.m. +
- Thursday 12/12 vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston), 7 p.m. +
- Saturday 12/14 vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston), 7 p.m. +
- December 19-22: 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase (Orlando)
- Friday 12/27 vs. College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta), 7 p.m.
- Sunday 12/29 @ Raptors 905 (Toronto), 2 p.m.
January
- Monday 1/6 @ Westchester Knicks (New York), 7 p.m.
- Wednesday 1/8 @ Indiana Mad Ants (Indiana), 12:30 p.m.
- Friday 1/10 @ Indiana Mad Ants (Indiana), 12:30 p.m.
- Sunday 1/12 @ Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee), 1:30 p.m.
- Friday 1/17 @ Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami), 8 p.m.
- Saturday 1/18 @ Sioux Falls Skyforce (Miami), 8 p.m.
- Wednesday 1/22 vs. Capital City Go-Go (Washington) 7 p.m.
- Sunday 1/26 @ Maine Celtics (Boston), 1 p.m.
- Tuesday 1/28 vs. College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta), 7 p.m.
- Thursday 1/30 vs. Westchester Knicks (New York), 7 p.m.
February
- Sunday 2/2 @ Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia), 2 p.m.
- Tuesday 2/4 @ Delaware Blue Coats (Philadelphia, 11 a.m.
- Friday 2/7 @ Raptors 905 (Toronto), 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday 2/9 vs. Grand Rapids Gold (Denver), 3 p.m.
- Monday 2/10 vs. Grand Rapids Gold (Denver), 7 p.m.
- Friday 2/21 @ Long Island Nets (Brooklyn), 7 p.m.
- Sunday 2/23 @ Long Island Nets (Brooklyn), 3 p.m.
- Friday 2/28 @ Iowa Wolves (Minnesota), 7:30 p.m.
March
- Sunday 3/2 vs. Windy City Bulls (Chicago), 3 p.m.
- Monday 3/3 vs. Windy City Bulls (Chicago), 7 p.m.
- Wednesday 3/5 @ Cleveland Charge (Cleveland), 11 a.m.
- Sunday 3/9 vs. Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte), 3 p.m.
- Tuesday 3/11 vs. Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte), 7 p.m.
- Wednesday 3/12 vs. Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State), 7 p.m.
- Friday 3/14 vs. Stockton Kings (Sacramento), 7 p.m.
- Sunday 3/16 vs. Stockton Kings (Sacramento), 3 p.m.
- Thursday 3/20 @ Maine Celtics (Boston), 7 p.m.
- Saturday 3/22 @ Cleveland Charge (Cleveland), 5 p.m.
- Monday 3/24 vs. Motor City Cruise (Detroit), 7 p.m.
- Wednesday 3/26 vs. Motor City Cruise (Detroit), 7 p.m.
- Friday 3/28 vs. Birmingham Squadron (New Orleans), 7 p.m.
- Saturday 3/29 vs. Birmingham Squadron (New Orleans), 7 p.m.
NBA G League Key Dates to Know
- Sept. 7, Sept. 14: Osceola Magic local player tryouts. More information
- Oct. 26: NBA G League Draft, 1 p.m.
- Oct. 28-Nov. 7: NBA G League Training Camps
- Nov. 8: Tip-Off Tournament opener
- Dec. 19-22: NBA G League Winter Showcase (Orlando)
- Dec. 27: NBA G League regular season begins
- Jan. 5, 2025: 10-Day contracts eligible to be signed
- Jan. 10, 2025: All NBA contracts are guaranteed for the remainder of the season
- Feb. 14-16, 2025: NBA All-Star Weekend 2025 (San Francisco, Calif.)
- April 1: NBA G League Playoffs Begin
Local television and radio designations have yet to be announced.
