The most overlooked offseason addition deserves more patience for the Orlando Magic
Several things have become clear following the Orlando Magic’s first two games of the season. However, one of the most significant takeaways has been the overall lack of impact of Tyus Jones on either end of the court.
Beyond bringing more backcourt depth to the Magic as a true backup point guard behind Jalen Suggs, the other appealing aspect of Jones was his elite ability as a shooter. Since 2020, he shot 38.9 percent from three-point range and was just coming off his best shooting campaign last season. On the Hoops Tonight show, Jason Timpf explains why his shooting potential is something that can elevate the Magic following last year as the worst shooting team in the NBA.
“For starters, he brings reliable shooting to a team that can’t shoot,” Timpf said. “He was 87 for 172 on unguarded catch-and-shoot threes last year. That’s 51 percent. He’s going to hit open shots. And he has the ability to make some pick-and-roll shots in a two-man game. He can hit floaters in the mid forties, and he can hit midrange jumpshots in the mid forties. So, I think he has the ability to run some action with Orlando’s screeners as well.”
Unfortunately, Jones has struggled mightily to display any of his perimeter shooting or impactful playmaking so far. Through two games, Jones averages two points, 1.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 25 percent shooting and has yet to make a shot from three-point range.
It should be noted that Jones has averaged four shots per game and shot five threes total. While his first two performances have been disappointing, it is way too early to form any lasting conclusions at this point. This is his fourth team in four years, and he will likely require more games to get fully adjusted.
“I just think he will be a lot more valuable here than he was in Phoenix,” Timpf continued. “And you don’t have to worry about his physical limitations as much because, yes, he’s a poor defender in just about every facet. But he will be surrounded by elite defensive talent, and you won’t have to depend on him in big spots because he’s not in your best five-man groupings. Just a really solid rotation player that fits a very specific need for this group.”
With Suggs ruled out of tonight's contest against the Chicago Bulls, Jones will be relied on more and will likely be bumped up into the starting rotation to replace him. After playing only 21.5 minutes in the first two games, Jones may be able to play more and have an opportunity to be more aggressive with his scoring and total shot attempts.