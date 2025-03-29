WATCH: Magic Welcome Markelle Fultz Back with Tribute Video in Return
ORLANDO, Fla. –– Facing his former team, the Orlando Magic, for the first time since his departure, Sacramento Kings guard Markelle Fultz was honored with a tribute video during Saturday's game at the Kia Center.
Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2017 NBA draft, played five seasons with Orlando after the team traded for him at the 2019 trade deadline.
He played 201 career games (149 starts) with the Magic during his tenure. Fultz averaged 11.6 points, 4.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds when wearing a Magic jersey.
After not resigning with the team during the offseason, Fultz remained unsigned before Sacramento inked him to a deal for the rest of the season in mid-February.
Fultz received a warm ovation from the Magic faithful in attendance and gestured kindly to them after the tribute video played.
