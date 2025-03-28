Magic's Jamahl Mosley: Cole Anthony's Left Toe Injury 'Hard to Gauge'
ORLANDO, Fla. – When the Orlando Magic took on the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night in the Kia Center, they did so without guard Cole Anthony.
For Anthony, who's currently dealing with a left big toe strain, it was his fifth consecutive absence, the seventh in the last eight games and his eighth overall missed game with the injury.
The one game Anthony played? He exited early, only seeing six minutes in the March 16 win at Cleveland before having to leave because of the injury.
When Magic coach Jamahl Mosley explained to reporters pregame that Anthony would again be sidelined for Thursday's contest, the fourth-year head coach was asked further about whether he felt like Anthony was progressing in his recovery.
"He's doing some individual things on the court, so just being able to gauge it without contact is hard to tell," Mosley said. "Just ball-handling, dribbling, light movements, all those little things. It's hard to gauge until he's able to go with contact against other people."
Anthony hadn't participated in the team's morning shootaround, but he'd gone through an shooting workout on one of the side courts.
In Anthony's place, Cory Joseph has assumed the starting role. Joseph's teammates have credited him for helping to push the pace during their recent stretch of better play, but Thursday versus the Mavericks, the Magic missed Anthony's microwave shotmaking and scoring capabilities.
The Magic are 35-39 with eight games to play in the regular season. Should Anthony return before the postseason, it will be interesting to monitor who starts.
Usual starting guard Jalen Suggs is done for the season.
Joseph remained the starter for Anthony when he returned for the Cleveland game. Anthony was on a minute restriction that he never reached because of the early exit.
In respective starting roles, Anthony is averaging 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists, while Joseph is averaging 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
With Anthony as the starter, the Magic are 8-14. Orlando is 5-4 in Joseph's nine starts.
The other option would be Anthony Black, who has started in nine of his 70 appearances this year. The second-year guard has been on a tear as of late – averaging 16.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 blocks.
Black has better numbers coming off the bench, averaging more points (9.5 points off bench vs. 8.1), about the same rebounds (2.9 vs. 2.7) and assists (3.1 vs. 2.8).
Mosley has often reasoned that keeping Black with the second unit has helped him maintain continuity within his role.
Asked about his potential to start going forward Thursday, Mosley said that was something that was "going to come with time.
"I think the rhythm and the flow that that first group has right now is really well, and ultimately, he's finishing games. I think that's a big key and important piece for him to understand that he may not start, but with any young guy, it's not necessarily having to start.
"It's about being able to finish games and trusting and relying on in those moments."
