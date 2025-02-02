What Jamahl Mosley, Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner Said After Magic's 113-99 Loss to Jazz
The Orlando Magic dropped Saturday's game to the Utah Jazz, 113-99, for their eighth loss in their last nine games and the 10th in their last 12.
After the game, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley, guard Cole Anthony and forward Franz Wagner met reporters to discuss the loss.
Here's a partial transcript of each player's availability, plus video of each interview session below:
Jamahl Mosley
On the decision to rest Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on Saturday vs. the Jazz…
“Last game, he pulled up with his knees bothering him a little bit. I just really think in these moments, playing [and] having the ability to keep our guys, three games in four nights, that coming up – being smart about that with a veteran guy like Kenny.”
On the message to Paolo Banchero after a rough shooting night…
“We talked about it before he came back. The rhythm, the timing, that is going to take time… not to allow it to derail what he is and who he is and how capable he is. There’s a reason why he’s an All-Star. There’s a reason why he’s done the things he has done in this league, and not forgetting that. Again, it’s gonna take some time to get a rhythm, to find that momentum to get going. Being able to do that is just continue to put the work in, continue to trust who you are, and continue to know how much your teammates trust in who you are.”
On if Jalen Suggs (left quad contusion) is making good progress in his recovery…
“I believe so, you know. I do believe, slowly. As he’s starting to do a little bit more, we’re gonna keep seeing it and keep monitoring it to see where he comes up. Tomorrow, we’ll look at it, get some court time and see where he is.”
Cole Anthony
On if there's anything that can be done to rectify the poor outside shooting...
"Make the shots. Make-or-miss league sometimes, just how it goes sometimes. I think for us, we took some small steps tonight in not letting the missed shots affect the rest of the game. I think we were pretty good with that [in] the second half, but we just put ourselves in that hole in the first half. What were we down, 12 at the end of the half? We can't keep putting ourselves in a disadvantage like that."
On Franz Wagner's performance...
"Come on, man, Franz is elite. We know what he does. He got to that free-throw line. They couldn't stop him. As a unit, we didn't shoot it [well.] What'd we shoot, 33 percent? From the field, not even from three. It's hard to win a game like that. Unless we're at that same time holding the other team to that same number or something less. We gotta fix it. I mean, I think it's gonna happen at some point. It's just in our control when we can rectify and change that."
Franz Wagner
On if missed shots take a toll on them mentally or physically...
“Probably a little bit of both, yeah.”
Is there anything that can be done to rectify the offensive struggles he's seeing...
“I think we just have to keep trying, keep having good possessions and at some point they’re gonna fall. I think keep working on it obviously in practice and stuff like that, and make sure everybody feels good going into the game. I think those are the things you can do as a player, but like I said, I think the basketball gods will reward you at some point if you keep trying the right stuff.”
