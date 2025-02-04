What Jamahl Mosley, Cole Anthony Said After Magic's 104-99 Loss to Warriors
After clawing back from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter, the Orlando Magic dropped their fourth straight contest on Monday night in a 104-99 loss to the Golden State Warriors.
Postgame, coach Jamahl Mosley and guard Cole Anthony met reporters at Chase Center in San Francisco to discuss the defeat.
Here is a partial transcript of their availabilities with video attached below:
Jamahl Mosley
On what he saw in the final four minutes versus the Warriors...
"We always talk about it coming down to those final possessions – it's never that. It's a 39-point third quarter where you let go a little bit, your communication breaks off, you don't knock some shots down. You look at a 15-0 free throw count in that third quarter. I think just our ability to defend without fouling, one and then our ability to attack the basket. We had 52 points in the paint, attack[ed] the basket 47 times and shot 10 free throws. That's a factor in it but that's not the only factor in this game.
On what got them back into the game in the fourth...
"I think we crawled in defensively. We were able to get some stops, Franz [Wagner] was able to get downhill. Cole [Anthony] got downhill attacking. But again, it started with our stops, being able to get out and run to create some easy, early offense."
Cole Anthony
On the Warriors fourth-quarter run to close the game...
"I don't know if we even got a stop. Well, we might have gotten one or two stops in that final stretch, but they just ... We couldn't stop them, at least in that final stretch. And then obviously the third quarter is what puts us in that hole but I mean, we fought. We just had the mental lapses where we gave up a [39-point] third quarter – we gave up as many points in the third quarter as we did in the first half. It's going to be hard for us to win games like that."
Up Next
The Magic's road trip continues Wednesday night versus the new-look Sacramento Kings. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET. Full Schedule
