What Jamahl Mosley, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner Said After Magic's 130-111 Win over Kings
The Orlando Magic snapped a four-game losing skid Wednesday night with 130-111 rvictory over the Sacramento Kings.
More: On eve of NBA trade deadline, Magic light up Kings to end losing streak
After the contest, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley and forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner met reporters to discuss the victory.
Here's a partial transcript of each player's comments and their video.
Jamahl Mosley
On his assessment of the Magic's performance...
"After the past couple games of us trying to find our way on both sides of the basketball, I thought it was a very gritty and spirited effort. We talked about this over the past couple of days, finding the right spirit, the right energy with the group, being able to play as a collective the right way. We controlled the controllables a lot through this game. I think it was a gritty, spirited effort."
On if this is an example of what the Magic can be when clicking on all cylinders...
"I believe so. It's one game at a time as we know, but again, our ability to play together and more importantly, it was just the energy and spirit of the group. There's just a grit that they continue to have. You saw glimpses of it in the Golden State game; it was better there, and then tonight, we really felt that. We got contributions from everybody and I thought that was just a great team win."
On Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner's performance...
"When your two best players show up like your two best players, you give yourself a chance every single night. And that was big to see that ... You can see the level of confidence rising. To me, and to us as a group, that was the most important piece because the do hang their hat on the swag of thise guys. Our ability to have that is very important."
Paolo Banchero
On Franz Wagner...
“He was huge for us. He kind of opened the game up in the third quarter hitting those four 3s, I think it was. He’s been playing just at a high clip. He looks great out there.”
On how his body is feeling after returning from injury less than a month ago...
“I’m feeling better and better. I think the biggest thing is just getting back into elite shape. I don’t really feel the injury anymore, it’s more just getting the game-to game, being in great shape. That’s something I’m going to continue to work, something I’m going to attack during this All-Star break. Just keeping myself in shape, keeping my legs fresh, and hopefully just get to that tip-top shape by the end of the season.”
Franz Wagner
On what made the offense so effective...
"I think our guards were really organized, got us in the right spots. Every time we came down, we had an intention and purpose. I thought we played good defense, too, for almost the whole game, got some good looks off of that, and just played together. Like I said, had intention every time we came down."
Up Next
Orlando's five-game road trip concludes Thursday against the Nuggets. Tipoff is 9 p.m. ET from Ball Arena in Denver.
