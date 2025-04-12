What the Magic Said After Beating the Pacers Friday
INDIANAPOLIS – The Orlando Magic defeated the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, 129-115, with both teams resting many regular contributors as the regular season nears its conclusion.
Magic takeaways: Orlando reserves trounce Indiana, secure 2nd straight .500 or better finish
After the game, Magic coach Jamahl Mosley and guards Anthony Black and Trevelin Queen met reporters to discuss the result.
Here's what they had to say:
Jamahl Mosley
On the reserves' effort in the win...
"I loved their effort. I loved their togetherness, the way in which they played for one another, trusted the pass, trusted each other, defended for one another, followed the game plan to a T. I thought they did a very good job, and that's what these opportunities are about for these young men: being able to step into those moments, and they all took advantage of it."
On the support from the Magic's usual starters from the bench...
"You see the energy on the bench, you watch guys cheering for the next guy, talking to them about plays that are going on, what they can do defensively, talking about coverages ... This is a tied-together group, and that's what makes this group special. You see those things, not just on the floor, but on the bench – guys rooting and cheering for each other."
On Trevelin Queen...
"You can’t say enough about TQ. I think the young man, with his journey, what he’s done, what he’s been through, who he is to this team, his energy, his joking but his toughness at the same time ... He's just an unbelievable young man that is able to do so many things with this group even when he's not playing. There's an energy and a focus about him, he brings that every single day."
Anthony Black
On securing a .500 or better finish...
"We’ve got a group of fighters on our team, and just that how good everybody is on this team, no matter who was playing, who was hurt, we had a chance to win every game we played. It just says a lot about how we were able to come together as a team and string together wins & string together wins no matter who’s in the lineup.”
Trevelin Queen
On his two-way experience and his career-high performance...
"It was just an opportunity to prove ... You know how they say it's a revenge game because I got waived here, stuff like that, I think it was in a sense. But also understand that, like, for myself, I wanted to have my own confidence and say that I belong here. Going out like that gave me all the sense to go into the offseason and the playoffs with these guys that I belong in the NBA, regardless of my situation or opportunity. Today gave me the confidence and belief that I am an NBA player.”
Up Next
The Magic visit the Hawks at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 13 inside State Farm Arena to close the regular season.
