The Orlando Magic own the 46th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

In addition to Noah Penda, who Orlando traded multiple future 2nd rounders to move around in the 2025 NBA Draft to acquire, the Magic have used a 2nd round pick just three times since Jeff Weltman took over: his first year in 2017 (33rd, Wesley Iwundu), his second year in 2018 (35, Melvin Frazier), and the year he drafted Paolo 1st overall in 2022. (32nd, Caleb Houstan)

Notably, the 2nd rounders not taken tend to be in even later slots in the 2nd round, all traded or sold for cash considerations from other teams.

As draft prospects start choosing other paths for competitive salary nowadays such as staying in school for NIL, rather than accept the limitations of being a late second-round pick, the value of draft slots after that 35 range tend to get pretty grim.

If Orlando holds onto its only pick in this draft, though, this happens to be a deep draft class where legitimate potential rotation players could be found.

Could Orlando find value with the 46th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft?

3 2nd Round Prospects who could help this Orlando Magic team

Otega Oweh

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Otega Oweh (00) dribbles as Iowa State Cyclones guard Killyan Toure (27) defends during the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Already declared a prospect who screams Orlando Magic, Oweh fits this team in very evident ways.

Otega's strong bulky size as a versatile guard defender who makes hustling team-first plays while being a streaky shooter from deep couldn't really fit the job description better when it comes to the type of guard Orlando tends to bet on.

Oweh is clutch when it matters, not afraid of the moment, with a memorable March Madness moment and tons of big game experience throughout an impressive college career.

Oweh's size, strength, and instincts will help him quickly adjust into an NBA-level defender who can likely guard 1-3 and maybe even some small 4s.

His offensive role is clear as an off-ball play-finishing role at first being a catch-and-shoot 3pt threat who can attack closeouts with a punch and shows some versatile on-ball scoring upside.

Braden Smith

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates as his team scores against the Arizona Wildcats during a NCAA Tournament game Saturday, March 28, 2026 at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. Purdue fell to Arizona 79-64. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's little chance he's available at 46, it may take a slight trade up earlier into the 2nd round to get him, but if he is somehow sitting there at 46, Orlando drafting Braden Smith is a home run.

Smith is the NCAA's all-time leader in Assists now after a tenured career at Purdue, where he dominated the BIG Ten in Steals, Assists, and marquee wins while showing off his pace-pushing effective flare energy as a walking bucket walking good decision offensive engine for his team.

Braden Smith has a case as the best true point guard in 2026, someone who forces a ton of steals, racks up a ton of assists with few mistakes an elite passer, and brings a fire to any squad he's on.

Orlando could use the playmaking and halfcourt orchestrating from a ball-handler like Braden Smith.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie

Mar 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (0) dunks while defended by Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

A high-volume 3pt-shooter and efficient FT-making bucket-getter, Ja'Kobi Gillespie shows positive touch indicators.



His feel indicators are good with a 4-year collegiate average of 3.7% STL% and a positive AST% compared to USG% and TOV%.



Gillespie launches from deep, gets to the line, scores efficiently, and makes winning plays on both ends, offering the team another option to create a good look or get a bucket when all else falls.



This is another talented guard Orlando could find late in the 2nd round to boost its ball-handling.