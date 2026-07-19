When the Orlando Magic held a 3-1 lead over the Detroit Pistons in the playoffs this past season, could the Magic have pulled out the upset if they had a healthy Franz Wagner available?

This is the question that Magic fans will always wonder, but never know the answer to.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith asked Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero about this What If and more in a one-on-one interview on his own platform:

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't," Paolo told Smith when asked if he thinks the Magic - Pistons first round playoff series would have a different outcome if the team had Franz Wagner available.

Paolo appreciates the balance Franz brings

Dec 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and forward Paolo Banchero (5) react after a play against the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

On Franz as a teammate and a player, Paolo praised Wagner as not just a key to the team's identity on the court, but as a needed leader and respected voice off it:

Franz is an absolute key to our team. We are not the same when he is not out there. You can see that once he went down.



Just the versatility he brings on both sides of the ball. Being 6-ft-10-in (tall), he is my height. He can guard 1-5, 1-4, high level defender.



Then offensively, he just brings balance when he is attacking.



He is a very cerebral and high IQ player. He is one of the leaders on our team. So, seeing him go down, not only was it a loss for what he does on the court, but it was a loss for his voice, for the presence that he brings. Paolo Banchero

Paolo had a LOT of good things to say about his running mate, Franz Wagner: pic.twitter.com/GeYhoR3WSw — Chris Janssen (@ChrisJanssen) July 17, 2026

Banchero shows up for his teammate in this interview, highlighting Wagner's strengths on both sides of the ball along with his importance as a voice around the team.

One stat that highlights impact is Dunks and Three's Estimated Plus-Minus. (EPM)

In 2025-26, Banchero rated in the 87th percentile overall with a +1.4 EPM while impacting the game positively on both ends: +0.9 on offense (84th percentile) and +0.5 on defense (81st percentile)

Wagner's ratings were almost double in impact within his role via this metric, albeit with less games played and slightly less usage.

In 2025-26, Wagner rated in the 97th percentile overall with a +3.7 EPM. Franz posted an elite rating on both ends: +1.9 on offense (92nd percentile) and +1.9 on defense. (92nd percentile)

Here’s 2 MIN of new Orlando Magic Head Coach Sean Sweeney’s Defensive & Offensive Philosophies



I asked Sean if this roster fits his Aggressive Switching Defensive style + how he will balance the Offense:



“We need… Education on Shot Quality, Shot Distribution, Shot Allocation” pic.twitter.com/EvwMKdDEGN — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) June 18, 2026

These two 6'10" big wings bring positive winning impact to both sides of the floor, making them elite two-way players from the start. When both are engaged and healthy, these are two versatile forwards who bring defense, downhill force drives, a high volume of paint touches, a high volume of free throws, and a paint and spray machine that thrives off hustle plays, kickouts, and points off turnovers.

Orlando has shown at its best it can live up to that on-paper hype on the court; now with a new head coach roaming the sidelines in Sean Sweeney, the big question is how he takes this north-south frontcourt force tag team to an even higher level as a tandem that is greater than the sum of its parts.