3 Players the Magic Could Sign with Their Mid-Level Exception

The Orlando Magic are in need of hitting free agency hard considering the fact they won't have a first-round pick this year.

The biggest weapon in Orlando's arsenal is the mid-level exception, which they used last year to sign Tyus Jones to a $7 million contract. Jones didn't pan out for the Magic, but they should look to try and sign someone with that kind of money again this offseason.

With the Magic projected as a luxury tax team, the front office has only $6 million to spend on this roster vacancy.

Here's a look at three players that fit the mold for the Magic:

Collin Gillespie, Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie drives to the basket against Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gillespie offers the steady-handed playmaking and 3-point shooting that Orlando’s second unit frequently lacks. After proving his resilience and high basketball IQ with the Phoenix Suns, he demonstrates an ability to navigate pick-and-roll situations with veteran-like composure.

This past season, Gillespie averaged a career-high 12.7 points per game while shooting over 40 percent from downtown.

His 3-point proficiency would immediately stretch opposing defenses, opening driving lanes for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. By signing Gillespie, the Magic add a low-turnover floor general who prioritizes winning plays over individual stats.

Jevon Carter, Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter warms up before the game against the Detroit Pistons. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Bringing Carter back into the rotation reinforces the defensive-first identity that defined Orlando’s recent success. Carter excels as a point-of-attack defender, hounding opposing guards for 94 feet and disrupting the flow of rival offenses.

Beyond his grit, he remains a reliable catch-and-shoot threat from beyond the arc, ensuring he doesn't compromise the team's spacing. His familiarity with the current roster allows for a seamless reintegration that bolsters the bench's intensity.

Carter also has experience with former Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, whom analysts link to the Magic’s coaching vacancy. If the Magic hired Donovan, bringing Carter back would help bridge the gap between the new coach's philosophies and the roster.

Sandro Mamukelashvili, Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili is guarded by Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Mamu provides a unique point-forward skill set that adds a new dimension to the Magic’s frontcourt. His ability to grab a rebound and lead the break distinguishes him from traditional bigs, offering a creative passing element that keeps defenses off-balance.

He moves exceptionally well without the ball and possesses a soft touch around the rim, so he fits perfectly into a fluid, motion-heavy offense. Adding Mamukelashvili gives the Magic a versatile connector who can play multiple positions and spark scoring runs through his high energy.

On top of his versatility, Mamukelashvili would become teammates with Goga Bitadze, with whom he shared the floor on the Georgian national team. That chemistry could help the Magic tremendously in the frontcourt.