3 Most Important Magic Position Battles I'm Watching in Training Camp

The Orlando Magic don't have all the answers regarding their roster and depth chart at this time, but that's totally okay.

Training camp is just around the corner, and that's what the weeks leading up to the season are all about. Sean Sweeney will get to learn a lot about his new Magic team and how each player operates. Here's a look at three position battles that I'm looking at going into training camp.

Jevon Carter vs. Jase Richardson

Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter warms up before the game against the Detroit Pistons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is your stereotypical veteran-versus-young-player dilemma that the Magic face. Orlando selected Jase Richardson in the first round of the 2025 NBA draft out of Michigan State, hoping he would follow in his dad, Jason's, footsteps as a key player for the Magic. Richardson had shown flashes as a rookie but often played behind Tyus Jones early on in the season.

Jones struggled to live up to the hype that came with him during the offseason, and the team ultimately traded him to the Charlotte Hornets at the deadline. The Magic could have opened the door for Richardson to earn more playing time, but the team opted to sign veteran point guard Jevon Carter after he was bought out by the Chicago Bulls. Carter was a free agent this summer, but he ended up re-signing with the team, giving them some veteran leadership in the backcourt.

That doesn't mean Carter is going to play over Richardson, but the two will certainly be vying for that second-unit role.

Goga Bitadze vs. Nikola Vucevic

Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Stewart. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic signed franchise legend Nikola Vucevic to a one-year deal this offseason, but it remains to be seen if he will be the team's backup center over Goga Bitadze. Vucevic and Bitadze play the same position, but they do it very differently.

Vucevic offers more offense and spacing, while Bitadze gives more rim protection. Sweeney's decision on who to play as the backup center will likely be determined by matchups on a nightly basis, but it will be interesting to see which player looks better during training camp.

Tristan da Silva vs. Noah Penda vs. Jamal Cain

Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penda, da Silva and Cain are the team's three reserve forwards who should all get some playing time in the second unit. As draft picks, da Silva and Penda might take priority, but Cain burst onto the scene at the end of last season as a two-way player. He played so well that the coaching staff couldn't leave him on the bench.

I'm curious to see if Cain has continued to improve his game or if Orlando will rely on the development of their two recent draft picks.