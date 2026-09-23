2 Magic Storylines I'm Buying (and 1 I'm Not) Entering Training Camp

The Orlando Magic are days away from the start of training camp, where they will lay down the foundation for the season ahead.

The Magic have made it to the playoffs in each of the last three years, and they hope to do the same this year. However, they want to do more than just make the playoffs; they want to make a deep run. Here's a look at two key storylines for the Magic going into training camp and one I'm not ready to buy into.

Buy: This is a Crucial Season for the Magic

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner walks off the court after the game against the Detroit Pistons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Magic made it to the playoffs for the first time with this current core, it was a sign that they were on the right track. A second consecutive first-round exit suggested they needed more. That's why they added Desmond Bane in a blockbuster trade with the Memphis Grizzlies.

This past season, they felt they needed change after a third straight first-round exit. That's why they fired head coach Jamahl Mosley and replaced him with Sean Sweeney.

Change will come to the Magic once again if things don't work out this season, but it may result in more drastic changes. The team has four of its five starters making over $100 million on their current contracts, and Anthony Black is due for a similar extension next summer. If the Magic find themselves not making any progress in the standings, they could make some significant changes in the offseason.

Buy: The Sean Sweeney Effect is Real

Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney takes media questions during a press conference. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With such an important season on the horizon, new head coach Sean Sweeney comes in with a decent amount of pressure to perform right away. Sweeney has been to the NBA Finals in two of the last three seasons as an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks in 2024 and the San Antonio Spurs in 2026.

His experience making deep playoff runs will be extremely helpful for the Magic as they look to take that next step as a team. The Magic fell in love with Sweeney during the interview process and believe he is the type of coach this team needs in order to succeed.

Sell: The Magic Will Make Regular Season Trades

Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman takes media questions during a press conference. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While change could be coming for the Magic, it's hard to imagine something drastic happening during the regular season. Orlando has played things very conservatively at the trade deadline over the last couple of years, and that should be expected once again this year.

Orlando should give this group a full year where everyone is hopefully fully healthy enough to get some continuity on the court. The Magic have proven that they can be an elite team when healthy, which is why they are continuing to invest in this group. However, time is running out for them, and results need to start improving, but they will at least get one more full season to prove themselves.