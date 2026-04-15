The Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers are often viewed through different lenses, but their placement in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament has them both in the same spot in the middle of the pack.

While the 76ers may have the edge on paper, the stylistic matchup often favors the gritty, length-oriented roster the Magic have built.

Here are three reasons why the Magic can pull off the upset against the 76ers:

Joel Embiid Injury Hurts 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid before shooting a free throw during the second half. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Embiid is out with an appendectomy, which means the Sixers aren't at full strength. He only played in 38 games for the Sixers this season due to various injuries, so the team is used to playing without him, but they are clearly better when he's on the floor.

The Sixers were 24-14 in games Embiid played in, but only 21-23 in games where he sat.

Between the strength of Goga Bitadze and the mobility of Wendell Carter Jr., the Magic have the edge against Andre Drummond and Adem Bona in the post.

The Magic have length on the wings with Anthony Black, Tristan da Silva and Jamal Cain, all of whom can help out Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, who both stand at 6-10.

The Magic's perimeter defenders, led by Jalen Suggs, excel at ball pressure, making it difficult for the 76ers guards to even get the ball into the post cleanly.

Physicality and the Free Throw Battle

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane shoots a free throw on a technical foul. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The 76ers traditionally rely on winning the game at the charity stripe. However, the Magic are one of the few teams that can match and exceed that physicality and style of play.

Banchero and Wagner are elite at forcing their way into the paint. By putting Philly’s thin frontcourt rotation in foul trouble, the Magic can neutralize the 76ers' defensive aggression.

The Magic prioritize offensive rebounding and forcing turnovers. If Orlando can generate a couple more shot attempts than Philadelphia through sheer hustle and second-chance points, the talent gap between the rosters effectively vanishes.

Jalen Suggs' Defense on Tyrese Maxey

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey and Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Tyrese Maxey is the engine that makes the 76ers go, especially when Embiid is not in the game. However, Jalen Suggs has emerged as one of the premier defenders in the league.

If Suggs can force Maxey into lateral movements rather than north-south attacks, the 76ers' offense often stagnates into predictable isolation plays.

Our Take

The Magic may be on the road for this game, but their previous loss against the Boston Celtics gives them a chip on their shoulder. How they respond will be critical to how they play for the rest of the playoffs.

The Magic looked lethargic in the third quarter against the Celtics in a game that had very high stakes. Not taking their opponent seriously enough cost them, but the Magic shouldn't make that same mistake against the Sixers.

If the Magic can channel that energy into playing their game in the most optimal way, they should have a great chance of pulling off the road victory and getting back up to Boston for the start of the first round.